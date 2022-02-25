9 popular power and power lift recliners to make getting up easy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sleeping well is important for all of us, but when you have a heart condition, digestion problems, sleep apnea or other medical issues, getting sound sleep can be difficult. Some people want or need to sleep in an elevated position, and of those, many find that a comfortable power recliner can provide the right angle for them to sleep soundly.

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

Questions to ask before you buy a recliner

Some things to consider when buying a recliner include the reclining angle, the size of the chair itself, the material (for example, faux leather can be easier to clean but may not be as warm and cozy as fabric), whether it is operated manually or electronically, and if it has dual motors so the backrest and footrest can be adjusted independently from one another. Do you want heating and massage options, cupholders or other accessories?

For those who have difficulty getting in and out of chairs, you may want to consider a power lift recliner rather than just a power recliner. While a power recliner makes leaning back and sitting up effortless with just a push of a button, a power lift recliner will actually tilt up from the floor and gently tip you forward onto your feet. Our list below contains both kinds.

Finally, your budget. (Note that some power lift chairs are covered by Medicare if considered medically necessary. You will need a prescription from your doctor.)

With so many varieties on the market, selecting the right recliner can be daunting. If possible, try out the recliner before purchasing. If you are unable to visit the store and need to purchase your chair online, make sure you understand the return policy.

Also, most recliners require assembly and are usually shipped in two or three separate cartons due to their size. For those who prefer to purchase their chair online, we’ve selected nine models to help you get started with your search.

Story continues

Power lift recliners we recommend

1. Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner 7040

This chair is the crème de la crème of power lift chairs.

If you’re looking for a recliner with all the bells and whistles, this might be the chair for you. In addition to reclining, the chair also offers power lift for easily getting on and off the chair. The lift and recliner mechanisms are operated by a simple two-button remote control. The chair reclines to 140 degrees, so while you can’t lie flat, it should allow just enough of an angle for elevated sleep.

Be aware, however, that the manufacturer recommends this chair for people 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-9, so your feet may hang over the edge of the footrest if you're taller. (There is a similar version of this chair designed for taller people.) Fully reclined, the chair measures 64.6 inches.

The chair can accommodate up to 320 pounds and features eight vibrating massage points in four areas (back, lumbar, thighs and legs) as well as heating of the lumbar region. Operated by remote control, the heating and massage can be set to turn off after 10, 20, or 30 minutes. The recliner comes in black, light brown, dark brown, cream and red easy-to-clean faux leather.

Get the Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner 7040 from Amazon for $659

2. Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Power Lift Recliner

This sophisticated and stylish power lift chair deserves proper recognition.

For taller people, this generously sized (35"W x 40"D x 42.5"H) power lift chair is a good option. It measures 69.25 inches when fully reclined at 180 degrees and has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds.

The chair positions are adjusted using a one-touch button, and the dual motor allows for the footrest and recline positions to be set independently from one another. The armrest and backrest are generously padded for additional comfort. There are no heating or massage options, cupholders or USB ports, but the chair does include side pockets.

It is made of 100% polyester with the look of leather and is available in brown or black.

Get the Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Power Lift Recliner from Amazon for $732

3. Esright Power Lift Chair Electric Recliner

This goes without saying, but this chair was perfectly designed for lounging and napping.

With a 21.25-inch-wide seat and weight accommodation of 330 pounds, this power lift chair is a good choice for the heavier user. It reclines to 150 degrees for elevated sleep, and the lift and recline mechanisms are adjusted using a button on the side of the chair. The backrest and footrest operate simultaneously, so they can’t be adjusted independently from one another.

The chair features heating as well as four massage settings (leg, thigh, lumbar, and back) and five massage modes, with two settings for vibration intensity, all set using a remote control. The chair also comes with two cupholders, USB outlets and deep side pockets. It includes an overstuffed backrest and cushions and is covered in a soft brown fabric.

Get the Esright Power Lift Chair Electric Recliner from Amazon for $469

4. ProLounger Modern Style Power Recline and Lift Chair

ProLounger has your back if the power goes out.

This chair from ProLounger has everything you'd ask for in a power lift recliner. It has padded arms, a tufted back cushion and a padded head rest. It has a sleek look, side pockets and a wired controller to both lift and recline. But the feature that really sets the ProLounger apart is its battery backup, which will return you to an upright position in the event that you lose power. This chair seats up to 300 lbs, extends to 65.4 inches fully reclined, and it boasts a quick, no-tool assembly.

Get the ProLounger Modern Style Power Lift Recliner from Home Depot for $853

5. Magic Union Power Lift Massage Recliner

The Magic Union Power Lift Massage Recliner can knead away every knot and kink in your body's muscles.

This power lift chair reclines to a maximum 140 degrees, which may work well for those who want to sleep at a fairly elevated position. It operates using two remote controls: one for the lift/recline mechanism and the other for the massage and heating features. (Note that the backrest and footrest can’t be adjusted independently of each other.)

The chair features four massage areas (back, lumbar, thighs and legs) and five levels of massage (pulse, press, wave, auto and normal). It also offers heating for the lumbar area. The massage and heating can be set on a timer for 15, 30 or 60 minutes. The chair accommodates up to 300 pounds, is made of easy-to-clean faux leather and has two cupholders, USB ports, and generous side pockets.

Get the Magic Union Power Lift Massage Recliner from Amazon for $379

6. Nojus Wide Power Lift Assist Recliner

This amazing chair comes in five different color options to fit any home's décor.

For the heavier person who just needs a basic sturdy power lift chair without heating or massage, this chair could be a good choice. It accommodates a maximum weight of 400 pounds and has a generously sized seat that measures 22-by-22 inches. When fully reclined to 180 degrees, the chair measures 68 inches. It is adjustable using a simple two-button remote and is available in navy blue, black, brown, dove and red faux leather.

Get the Nojus Wide Power Lift Assist Recliner from Wayfair for $759

7. U-MAX Lift Recliner Power Lift Chair

The U-MAX Lift Recliner Power Lift Chair has a built-in massage feature with eight vibration points for your pleasure.

This chair has all of the bells and whistles of some fancier chairs at a reasonable price. The faux leather means it’s easy to clean for those annoying TV snack spills, and the dark brown leather makes it a seamless addition to any living space. The silent power lift mechanism lifts and reclines up to 140 degrees, so the user doesn’t have to do any work to move to a completely standing position.

The lumbar heat and massage come with eight vibration points all the way from the neck down through the legs, making it more of a spa day treatment than just a living room recliner. Amazon reviewers say that it’s easy to assemble, comfortable, and sturdy, though a few reviews recommended not to try to expedite shipping, as it didn’t come as quickly as they’d hoped. Another reviewer loved it because of easy assembly in under 30 minutes.

The max weight capacity is 330 pounds, and the timer functions in 15-, 30-, and 60-minute increments.

Get the U-MAX Lift Recliner Power Lift Chair from Amazon for $359

8. CANMOV Power Lift Recliner Chair

This amazing chair comes with anti-skid fabric which keeps your safety a priority.

This chair comes with an innovative safety feature that most others don’t: an anti-skid fabric. If you’ve ever accidentally slid down your recliner, you know that it can easily lead to a fall. It also means you will stay put at the correct angle the entire time you are using the chair, even if you doze off for a bit. The anti-skid fabric still looks beautiful, and it features another key convenience some others don’t: a pocket. The side storage pocket makes this chair a game changer when it comes to having to get up to find the remote, your favorite magazine and other personal items.

While this seat features an overstuffed lumbar support pillow, it’s important to note that it cannot be removed, so make sure that’s an attractive function to you before purchasing. This chair holds users up to 300 pounds, and Amazon reviewers gave this chair a high rating for ease of assembly, comfort and support.

Get the CANMOV Power Lift Recliner Chair from Amazon for $439

9. Flamaker Power Lift Recliner Chair

The Flamaker also has massage and heat features.

The Flamaker Power Lift recliner packs quite a few features for the price. Less than $400 gets you power lift, power recline, heat, massage, cup holders and storage pockets. The massage feature pinpoints sore muscles in the back, lumbar, thigh and leg, while the heat emanates in the lumbar region.

Get the Flamaker Power Lift Recliner Chair from Amazon for $359

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 9 great power recliners and power lift recliner chairs