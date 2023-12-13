9 possible reasons for Kim Reynolds being the most unpopular governor

After being re-elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2009, I met newly elected state Sen. Kim Reynolds; some of us bipartisan “veteran” legislators were giving advice to newly elected delegates. My next interaction with Reynolds was after being appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad and confirmed by Senate, 49-0, to serve as vice chair of the Iowa Board of Parole. When I was promoted to board chair, I met quite frequently with Branstad and Lt. Gov. Reynolds, apprising them of the progressive measures the Board of Parole was undertaking.

Two recent surveys (Oct. 31 and Nov. 27) by Morning Consult have identified Reynolds as America’s "most unpopular governor." Writes Morning Consult: “Her unpopularity increased partly because of a surge in negative sentiment among independent and Republican voters during a year in which she signed a strict anti-abortion law and took a lashing from former President Donald Trump.”

What has happened to Iowa since Reynolds assumed the office of governor on May 24, 2017?

These are just some examples of Reynolds governing a state that ranks 30th in population. Imagine Reynolds as vice president or a member of Congress or holding a Cabinet position.

Many would argue Reynolds has met the long-held and revered business definition of the Peter Principle: “rising to a level of respective incompetence,” rightly earning the label as America’s most unpopular governor.

Doris J. Kelley of Cedar Falls is a former state representatives and former chair of the Iowa Board of Parole.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kim Reynolds is the most unpopular governor. These facts might be why.