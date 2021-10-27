9 pounds of cocaine, 30 pounds of pot seized in Eagle Point

Oct. 27—An Eagle Point man faces a string of drug and prohibited firearms charges accusing him of possessing large quantities of cocaine, illicit marijuana and guns — all while serving probation on a felony conviction from earlier this summer.

Eduardo "Eddie" Quinonez, 31, is held in the Jackson County Jail on felony charges of unlawfully possessing, manufacturing and attempting to deliver cocaine after police say they found roughly 9.5 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of unlicensed marijuana at his home in the 1100 block of Wedgewood Drive in Eagle Point, according to a release from Medford police in the case.

Additionally, narcotics officers with the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force and investigators with the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team say they found scales and packaging allegedly for drug sales, along with eight firearms and body armor inside the home.

Quinonez has been held without bail in the Jackson County Jail since Oct. 20, when the sheriff's office arrested him at his home on a sanction for violating his probation on an August conviction in Jackson County Circuit Court for eluding police in a vehicle.

Jail records show that MADGE and Medford police arrested Quinonez on the added felony drug charges, eight felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm, a count of felon in possession of body armor and misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession and manufacture of a marijuana item.

Court records showed that Quinonez pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to a felony count of attempting to elude police in a vehicle after he reportedly fled a Jackson County sheriff's deputy near Rogue River Drive and Dodge Bridge while driving a Chrysler 300 sedan a "high rate of speed," according to an affidavit filed in the earlier case.

The deputy referred to Quinonez's home on Wedgewood Drive as "a known drug house" in the May affidavit.

As of Wednesday morning, the Jackson County District Attorney's Office had not yet filed charges in the drug case, nor had a case been filed in U.S. District Court in Oregon.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.