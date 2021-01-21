9 Products That Make for a More Sustainable Home in 2021

Bailey Berg
  • <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/high-design-compost-bins?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Composting" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Composting</a> food scraps (think coffee grounds, eggshells, banana peels, etc.) is a small way to keep extra waste out of landfills and greenhouse gas out of the atmosphere. This Full Circle compost collector is designed to allow airflow (so it won’t stink), is dishwasher safe, and doesn’t take up too much counter space. Bonus: Many cities collect food waste and turn it into free compost for gardeners. $30, Container Store. <a href="https://www.containerstore.com/s/trash-recycling/full-circle-slate-odor-free-compost-collector/1d?productId=10036592" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’ve ever left half of an avocado in the fridge overnight, you know how quickly produce that’s been cut into can deteriorate. These silicone food savers literally hug fruits and veggies to prevent oxidation, helping extend the life—and reducing what you might otherwise throw away—of everything from lemons to cucumbers to tomatoes and beyond (they can also double as lids for cans). $20, Food Huggers. <a href="https://foodhuggers.com/products/zero-waste-starter-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • We know: It’s hard to get excited about <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/sponge-subscription-skura-style?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sponges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sponges</a>. These all-purpose sponges from Grove Co. will at the very least make you feel better knowing they’re responsibly made. The scrubber side is composed of walnut shells (which would otherwise be thrown away) and recycled plastic fibers, while the sponge side is 100% plant-based cellulose. $5, Grove Collaborative. <a href="https://www.grove.co/catalog/product/walnut-scrubber-sponge/?v=803&attrsrc=22&attrpg=catalog&attrpos=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Lessen your dependency on <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/your-bathroom-needs-some-fancy-toilet-paper?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toilet paper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">toilet paper</a> with a bidet. You’ll not only save money but will also help reduce the number of trees cut down and water used to manufacture the toilet tissue. Omigo makes both a simple bidet attachment that slides under your existing toilet seat and a more luxurious bidet toilet seat that has an air-dryer and a heated seat. $75, Omigo. <a href="https://myomigo.com/products/element#slide-7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re not ready to ditch TP, another option is switching to bamboo toilet paper, which has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional bathroom tissue. Whereas a conventional roll needs 37 gallons of water to produce, Tushy claims that its bamboo version needs only 0.59 gallons. And bamboo can grow 39 inches in a single day, making it much more sustainable than cutting down slower-growing trees. Extra perk: Tushy delivers your order right to your door. (Price is for 36 rolls.) $69, Tushy. <a href="https://hellotushy.com/products/premium-bamboo-toilet-paper-36-rolls" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These whimsical Swedish dishcloths are perfect for the paper towel addict in your home. They’ll clean up microwave explosions and coffee spills just as gamely as their paper-based counterpart but are reusable—just toss a soiled cloth into a dishwasher or laundry machine to clean before using again. When you eventually do wear it out (it’ll take hundreds of uses), you can toss it with peace of mind knowing that the towels are biodegradable, too. $7, Package Free Shop. <a href="https://packagefreeshop.com/products/dishcloth?variant=19402753212513" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Every year the average person throws away <a href="https://www.rts.com/resources/guides/food-waste-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:219 pounds of food" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">219 pounds of food</a>, wasting 30% to 40% of the national food supply, a move that causes a myriad of environmental and economic repercussions. These organic cotton bags help keep produce fresher for longer by providing consistent humidity and moisture for leafy greens that love those conditions. $20, Fill More Waste Less. <a href="https://fillmorewasteless.com/shop/vejibag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • In these wild times it’s understandable that you might find comfort in bleach-based cleaners, but you don’t need such harsh chemicals to properly <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/eco-friendly-cleaning-products?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">clean</a> your home. This all-purpose cleaner from Common Good uses natural ingredients, keeping your home sparkling and keeping harmful materials out of waterways. $9, Common Good. <a href="https://www.commongoodandco.com/products/all-purpose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Help support a healthy environment with bags that neatly sort your recycling. These collapsible organizing bags by Anuant allow you to divvy up your plastic, glass, paper, and cans to make trips to the recycling center easier. $24, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0777HN5TK/ref=dp_prsubs_1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
