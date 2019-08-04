9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell

Many investors are afraid to put their money into anything having to do with the retail industry, and who could blame them? However, mall real estate investment trust Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is in a league of its own. Here are nine reasons why.

1. Some of the best malls in the industry

One of my favorite investment strategies is to focus on the stocks of companies that own assets that are either irreplaceable or that would be difficult for competitors to replicate. For example, properties like local strip malls or budget hotels are a dime a dozen, so it's easy for competitors to enter the market and construct competitive assets.

Shopper holding bags and walking toward mall entrance. More

Image source: Getty Images.

On the other hand, Simon owns some of the most valuable and unique mall properties in the entire world. In a 2018 ranking based on analysis by Boenning & Scattergood, Simon owns five of the 10 most valuable malls in the United States. The analysis estimates that Simon's Sawgrass Mill mall in Florida is worth $4.1 billion, Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas is worth about $3.1 billion, and Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas is worth $2.8 billion, just to name a few. That's a big barrier to entry for would-be competitors.

2. Enormous financial flexibility

As the largest non-telecommunications REIT in the entire stock market, Simon Property Group is a massive company. It also has a tremendous amount of financial flexibility to pursue opportunities and add value to its properties. At the end of the second quarter, Simon had more than $6.8 billion of available liquidity and low debt ratios. That's more than the entire market capitalizations of several Simon rivals.

3. Simon's long-term vision is about more than retail

Unlike many mall operators, which view the downfall of once-great department store operators like Sears as a major challenge, Simon sees it as one of its biggest opportunities.

Specifically, a big part of Simon's strategy going forward is to convert its malls into "mixed-use" centers that incorporate non-retail elements like office space, hotels, apartments, and more. And the space vacated by certain department store tenants gives the company a blank canvas to do so.

In addition, Simon is also adding non-retail elements to its properties by building additions, such as the recently announced AC Hotel that is scheduled to open at the Sawgrass Mills mall in 2020.

4. Simon's outlet business has a dominant market share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is the only pure-play outlet shopping REIT, but Simon has the largest share of the outlet market by a large margin. In fact, there are eight U.S. outlet operators with more than 1 million square feet of outlet space, and Simon owns about two-thirds of the total square footage of the group.

5. Simon treats its tenants like partners

Simon goes above and beyond what most mall owners do in order to ensure their tenants are successful. In addition to adding non-retail elements to boost traffic at its properties, Simon invests a lot of money and resources to help boost retailers' sales. Just to name one recent example, Simon developed a new omnichannel-focused online retail portal for its Premium Outlets retailers.

6. Simon's revenue is growing despite the retail climate

It's no secret that the brick-and-mortar retail space hasn't exactly been a strong point of the economy recently. High-profile bankruptcies from companies like Toys R Us, Sears, and others, as well as massive store closures from many other retailers have left many malls with widespread vacancies.