  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the 9 Republicans who broke ranks and voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

Sonam Sheth,Bryan Metzger
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cheney Kinzinger
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) speaks with reporters after being ousted as House Republican Conference Chair on May 12, 2021, with colleague Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) in the background. AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

  • Nine Republicans joined Democrats to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress.

  • Republican leaders urged members to vote against the contempt resolution.

  • The final vote was 229-202, and the DOJ will now weigh whether to formally charge Bannon.

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist and a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress. The vote will trigger a referral to the Justice Department, which will then decide whether to bring formal charges against Bannon.

The final vote was 229-202, with 9 Republicans joining Democrats to hold Bannon in criminal contempt.

Here are the Republicans who broke party lines:

  • Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

  • Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger

  • Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer

  • Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez

  • Michigan Rep. Fred Upton

  • New York Rep. John Katko

  • South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace

  • Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

  • Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler

Cheney and Kinzinger were widely expected to vote to hold Bannon in contempt given that they both serve on the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Both lawmakers, as well as Meijer, Gonzalez, Upton, Herrera Beutler and Katko, joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump over his role in catalyzing the deadly riot.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson initially voted "yes" on the contempt resolution but later changed his vote to a "no."

Mace said after her vote that although she voted against the select committee, it's now a "duly formed" panel.

"I'm going to fight for subpoena powers that no matter who's in power because we've got to have the opportunity and the ability to investigate," the South Carolina lawmaker told reporters.

Thursday's vote to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress came after he defied a subpoena from the January 6 select committee calling on him to provide documents and testimony in connection to his actions before, during, and after the siege.

House Republican whip Steve Scalise put out a statement earlier Thursday urging members to vote against the measure, arguing that Democrats were "pursuing a partisan agenda to politicize the January 6th attack." And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at his weekly news conference that the subpoena was "invalid."

"He has the right to go to court to see if he has executive privilege or not," McCarthy said of Bannon. "I don't know if he does or not, but neither does the committee."

Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the House Democrats' campaign arm, said he will use Republicans' opposition to attack them in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

"You better believe it," Maloney said. "They should be accountable for undermining the rule of law. Voters should care about that."

Maloney added that he hopes the contempt vote will produce cooperation between "witnesses whose testimony Americans deserve to receive" and the January 6 select committee.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House votes 229-202 to hold Bannon in contempt

    The House of Representatives voted 229-202 to hold Steve Bannon, onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a subpoena.

  • Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to hold Steve Bannon, onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a subpoena.

  • House votes to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

    The House of Representatives voted to hold Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress on Thursday for defying a congressional subpoena by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. The vote fell largely along party lines: 229-202, with nine Republicans voting with Democrats. Select committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in debate ahead of the vote that allowing Bannon to ignore their subpoena would set a dangerous precedent.

  • Judge imposes harsher sentence than requested on man accused of encouraging U.S. Capitol rioters

    A judge on Thursday imposed a longer prison term than prosecutors requested on a Dallas man accused of posting inflammatory social media messages inciting people to violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 even though he did not himself participate directly in the rioting. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced Troy Smocks, 58, to 14 months incarceration and three years supervised release after he entered a guilty plea to a charge of making threats in interstate communication. Smocks, who is Black, told the judge that the Justice Department had treated him differently than white defendants who participated directly in the riot, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, at a nearby rally repeating his false claims that his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

  • A ‘non-cancellable’ community: the ‘truth’ about Trump’s social media platform

    The presentation outlining the ex-president’s new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is rich with hyperbole, but low on detail. Here’s the gist The TRUTH is out there … in the ‘non-cancellable’ community. Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters The TRUTH is out there, according to known factualness provider Donald Trump. On Wednesday the former president, who has been banned from the major social media platforms since January, announced that he will be launching his own social media company calle

  • Trump-tied SPAC soars +350%, retail traders pile on

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company which will merge with former President Trump's social media company soared 356% on Thursday. Trading was briefly halted for volatility as retail investors piled on the stock.

  • Human remains found in Florida park during Brian Laundrie search were 'bones': police

    North Port police told Insider on Thursday that "bones" were found in the Florida park where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie.

  • House to vote on holding Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress

    The House of Representatives will vote Thursday on whether to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress. Bannon has not complied with a subpoena to produce records for the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. Siobhan Hughes, a reporter covering Congress for the Wall Street Journal, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.

  • The ‘Law and Order’ Republican Party Just Overwhelmingly Voted in Favor of Letting Steve Bannon Do Whatever He Wants

    Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were two of only nine Republicans to vote in favor of the measure to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee

  • West Ada school board candidates bring in thousands in donations ahead of election

    Two candidates in the school board race have far outraised their competitors.

  • 'It Should Not Have Happened': Asylum Officers Detail Migrants' Accounts of Abuse

    A Honduran man seeking a safe haven in the United States said a Border Patrol officer told him that he would not be granted asylum — a determination the officer was not authorized to make — and when the migrant refused to sign paperwork, the officer said he would be sent to jail, where he would be raped. In a report prepared by an asylum officer at Citizenship and Immigration Services, the officer wrote that threatening rape for refusing to sign paperwork was “a gross violation.” “I’m really sor

  • January 6 Committee Recommends House Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt for Refusing Subpoena

    At a meeting on Tuesday, the House select committee on the January 6 Capitol riot approved a plan to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. The committee voted 9–0 to recommend that Bannon be held in contempt. A full House vote on the matter could take place as soon as Thursday, Reuters reported.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls January 6 committee ‘pathetic’ and ‘jealous of Trump’ as it narrows in on MAGA associates

    The Georgia Republican claimed the 6 January select committee member is motivated by hatred of the former president

  • 2 NC lawmakers linked to Oath Keepers. Is this who Republicans want to be?

    The revelations are a tipping point for North Carolina Republicans. | Editorial

  • Finance watchdog 'grey lists' Turkey in threat to investment

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -An international watchdog downgraded Turkey to a so-called grey list on Thursday for failing to head off money laundering and terrorist financing, a decision that could further erode foreign investment after a years-long exodus. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), set up by the G7 group of advanced economies to protect the global financial system, also put Mali and Jordan on its increased monitoring list, known as "grey listing". Turkey, the largest to be downgraded, needs to address "serious issues of supervision" in its banking and real estate sectors, and with gold and precious stones dealers, FATF President Marcus Pleyer told a news conference.

  • Investors 'skeptical' of SPACs, IPOs -analyst

    Shares of SoftBank-owned WeWork jumped as they finally started trading in New York on Thursday, capping an arduous journey to the public markets for the storied office-sharing company that was once valued as high as $47 billion.Despite the positive debut, Gabriel noted, "(It) just seems that the market has turned a little bit skeptical of companies that are coming public through SPACs or companies that have been IPO-ing."

  • Federal Unemployment Benefits Are Gone. Businesses Still Say They Can't Find Workers.

    The coronavirus pandemic is still roiling the economy as some workers hesitate to fill available jobs.

  • Dems' domestic plans popular, but reward by voters unassured

    Divided Democrats struggling to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda are confronting one of Congress’ cruelest conundrums: Your goals may be popular, but that doesn't ensure they'll become law or that voters will reward you. Polls show the public likes health care, education and other initiatives proposed for the enormous package. Also, Democrats are crafting their bill against a backdrop of a country hardened along partisan lines and as large majorities disapprove of how Washington is handling its job.

  • VA says it will house homeless veterans who are camped around its West L.A. campus

    The Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles announced plans to house over 500 homeless veterans by year's end.

  • Following protests, El Salvador restricts mass gatherings

    Following a series of protests against El Salvador's government, the legislature dominated by President Nayib Bukele’s party has banned mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — but exempted sporting and cultural events. “This is apparently a decree that is disguised as a coronavirus prevention measure, but which is really aimed at one kind of gathering," said legislator Johnny Wright Sol of the opposition party Our Time. Bukele’s New Ideas party pushed the 45-day ban through congress late Wednesday, arguing protests would still be allowed with social distancing, full vaccinations and face masks.