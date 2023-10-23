9 Republicans are running for House speaker. Only 2 of them voted to certify the 2020 election

WASHINGTON — After House Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as the nominee for House speaker Friday, nine candidates threw their hat in the ring for the top spot.

But only two of those lawmakers voted to certify the 2020 election, raising questions among some Republicans about where they'll lend their support in the speaker battle.

After former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted earlier this month, House Republicans have refused to coalesce around one candidate and elect a new speaker. Though Jordan went through three rounds of voting on the House floor, he increasingly lost support among Republicans in each vote.

The nine candidates running for speaker include House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas., Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., and Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala.

Both Emmer and Scott voted to certify the 2020 election, releasing statements shortly afterwards condemning the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. During the riot, a group of former President Donald Trump's supporters tried to block Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election and President Joe Biden's victory.

At the time, Emmer said Congress "does not have the authority" to disregard state electoral results.

“Doing so sets a precedent that I believe undermines the state-based system of elections that defines our Republic,” he said.

Rep. Kevin Buck, R-Colo., who vocally opposed Jordan as speaker because he refused to acknowledge that Trump lost in 2020, voted for Emmer in all three speaker elections.

And Scott in 2021 said in a statement that he believes his decision “to support the Electoral College fulfills my sworn oath to the Constitution.”

The other candidates, including Hern, Donalds, Bergman, Johnson, Sessions, Meuser and Palmer, voted to overturn the results of the election, mostly taking aim at Arizona and Pennsylvania's results. In total, 147 members of Congress objected to certifying the 2020 race.

Some of those lawmakers called for legal proceedings surrounding the election to play out before certifying the election. For example, Hern at the time said he was standing "with the millions of Americans across the country who share deep and legitimate concerns about the integrity of our election system."

There was not widespread fraud in the 2020 election, including in pivotal swing states such as Pennsylvania and Arizona.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Only 2 House speaker candidates voted to certify the 2020 election