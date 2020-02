Churchtown Dairy (Hudson, New York)

Builder Rick Anderson designed a four-story round barn for Churchtown Dairy, a biodynamic farm founded by Abby Rockefeller. The domed structure houses cows during the winter and serves as an event space in the summer when they have returned to the pasture. The complex includes several buildings that Anderson reassembled on the property, including a cheese cave and an 1850s milking barn from New Hampshire.