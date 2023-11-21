9 Shahed drones, 1 Iskander missile downed during Russian overnight attack on Ukraine

Smoke rises in the sky over Ukraine after a missile attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones and two types of missiles in an overnight attack, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Nov. 21.

Air defense forces destroyed nine UAVs and an Iskander-K cruise missile.

Read also: Ukraine intensifies security measures for energy infrastructure

The Russians attacked from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia) with ten Shahed attack UAVs, the Air Force said.

The Russian military also fired four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Donetsk sector and one Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missile from the Dzhankoy area (Crimea).

The Central City Hospital in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, the building of the Kotlyarevska mine, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, the General Staff reported.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said that the Air Defense Forces had shot down a missile over the region.

Read also: Civilian hospitalized, energy infrastructure damaged in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast

"We have good news," he wrote.

“Last night, our servicemen from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a missile that the enemy directed at the region. I am grateful to the defenders of the sky from Air Command East!”

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine once again. This time, the strikes threatened the northern, central, and western regions, as far as Volyn, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi oblasts.

Explosions were heard during the Russian attack in Volyn, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, as Ukrainian air defense was operating.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine