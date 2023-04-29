9 shot, 2 others hurt in shooting at Columbia park early Saturday

Nearly a dozen people, most of them teenagers, were injured in an early Saturday shooting at a Columbia park, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s department said deputies got a call about a “large gathering of juveniles” at Meadowlake Park, off of Wilson Boulevard. When deputies arrived, the department said they found most of the people had fled.

Nine of 11 people at the gathering were injured by gunfire, according to the department.

One person was struck by a car and another was described as having suffered a hand injury, the department’s statement said.

The department said the area was scattered with dozens of shell casings from multiple calibers.

At the scene, one unidentified female was suffering from lower body injuries after she was struck by a car, according to the statement. Calls then began coming in to dispatch reporting gun shot victims at local hospitals, deputies said.

The gathering is believed to have involved students from various high schools throughout the area. The victims range in age from 16 to 20 years old, the department said.

Two people, aged 18 and 19 years old, have arrested after they fled a traffic stop while leaving the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

A gun was recovered from the car, and the department said officers are working to determine if it was used in the shooting.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with a very large crime scene,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Investigators are still working to interview victims and others involved. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The sheriff’s department has said that the gathering was “not a park-sponsored event” and the Richland County Recreation Commission is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com, or use the P3 Tips app.

All information can be provided anonymously.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.