9 shot at off-campus frat house near Southern University, Louisiana police say

Nine people were shot outside a fraternity house near Southern University’s campus in Louisiana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department and news outlets.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard, police Lt. Don Coppola said.

Seven of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, WAFB reported, citing emergency officials. They’re expected to be OK, as none of their injuries appear life-threatening, police said.

Authorities did not say if they have a suspect in custody.

The incident occurred during a gathering outside the Kappa Alpha Psi frat house ahead of homecoming festivities set for this weekend, according to The Advocate.

“Red Solo cups were strewn on the ground, and most of the crime scene tape had been removed” by 7 a.m., the newspaper reported.

Southern University released a statement about the shooting:

“While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence,” it reads. “We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend.”

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

