9 Sleeper Sofas That’ll Make You Want to Hit Snooze (in a Good Way)

The Conservatives are heading for victory in Thursday's by-election in Hartlepool, the leader of the council believes, as Boris Johnson warned that the party faced a fight. During a visit to a seafront fish and chip restaurant in the north-eastern constituency, the Prime Minister said: "I have always believed that it was going to be a tough fight, and I still believe that is the case." Mr Johnson said he hoped voters would focus on the "massive opportunities" the Tories had brought by delivering on Brexit. Hartlepool residents backed leaving the European Union by 70 percent in 2016. He said: "Here in Hartlepool, for instance, you've got a fantastic community that voted for change in 2016 and we're delivering that change and I hope that they will come forward and vote for change again." Read more: Will more bricks fall from the 'Red Wall'? Despite Mr Johnson's warning of a "tough" ride at the polls, Shane Moore, the independent leader of Hartlepool Council, told The Telegraph the feeling on the ground is that the Tories will win. He said: "It's theirs to lose. "Hartlepool over the years was Labour through and through. People said 'I voted Labour because my dad voted Labour', but it's been broken and it's difficult to get those votes back. Almost perversely, Boris Johnson has, bizarrely, managed to speak more to the working class and Hartlepudlian."