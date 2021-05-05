9 Sleeper Sofas That’ll Make You Want to Hit Snooze (in a Good Way)

  • West Elm’s pull-out couch may look simple, but trust us, it’s a marvel. Not only are the frame and upholstery built and finished by hand (respectively, of course) but the sleeper sofa’s mattress is made using a pocket coil system for firm yet personalized support. Plus, the legs can be removed to give this piece a low-to-the-ground feel. $1899, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/harris-sleeper-sofa-h4615/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Room Essentials’ futon sofa from Target is a reminder that sometimes the simplest solution is the best one. With clean lines and a minimalist appeal, this reclining futon is the ideal choice for anyone who loves a good disco nap at a decent price point: It easily snaps into place (whether you choose the sofa version or the bed version) with click-clack technology. $340, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/futon-sofa-with-arms-room-essentials/-/A-81323496" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Custom made in Los Angeles using eco-friendly construction methods, Apartment 2B’s Logan Drive sofa unfolds to reveal a pull-out queen-size bed that’s designed to be uber-comfy. With a solid wood frame and breathable, hypoallergenic fabrics covering the seat and back cushions, the Logan Drive convertible sleeper sofa will make your overnight guests glad they saved money skipping the hotel. $3058, Apt2B. <a href="https://www.apt2b.com/collections/sleeper-sofas/products/logan-drive-queen-size-sleeper-sofa-pecan-innerspring?variant=16688985735257" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Medley’s Blumen pull-out bed may be chic and eco-friendly, but it also comes with a lifetime warranty against cracking, breaking, and warping. After all, its full- or queen-size frame is made using kiln-dried solid alder wood, and it’s corner-blocked for extra strength. High-grade foam or natural latex padding and low-slung armrests ensure extreme coziness. $2735, Medley. <a href="https://medleyhome.com/collections/sleeper-sofas/products/blumen-sofa-bed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A modern twist on a classic 1950s style, Better Homes and Gardens’ faux leather Nola (a modern design available on Amazon) will become the centerpiece of just about any space. The best part? You can recline the back as much as you want—whether you’re lounging during a movie or laying flat while you catch up on sleep. This piece can go from sofa to daybed to actual bed with plenty of sleeping surface. With sturdy wooden legs, the seat won’t budge no matter how much you toss and turn. $394, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Better-Homes-Gardens-Camel-Leather/dp/B0857LNN4G/ref=sr_1_22?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Reminiscent of Mario Bellini’s <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/the-blob-sofa-is-in-why-tastemakers-cant-get-enough-of-modular-seating?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1970 Camaleonda sofa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1970 Camaleonda sofa</a>, otherwise known as “The Blob,” this contemporary (and affordable) four-legged rendition from Wayfair requires hardly any effort to convert it into a cozy bed. All you have to do is lightly press on the back, and the Arman becomes a polyester-and-foam-filled oasis. $830, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/corrigan-studio-arman-831-linen-flared-arm-sofa-bed-w001314379.html?piid=449908752" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If Marie Antoinette was furnishing Versailles circa the 21st century, we’d bet she’d decorate a few of the guest suites with these plush tufted sofa beds. Glamorous and regal, this small-apartment-friendly Etsy find features gold-toned powder-coated metal legs and hand-stitched vertical panels on the back, two details that make us swoon. Who needs a memory foam mattress (or even a topper) when you have heavenly upholstery covering a comfortable sleeper sofa? There may not be tons of extra sleeping space, but we have a feeling you'll get a quality snooze on this high-end piece. $750, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/979015492/modern-reclinable-velvet-tufted-sofa-bed?variation0=1925717019" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you have a love-hate relationship with IKEA, hear us out: The Flottebo is like a work of art with its movable back cushions. Plus, converting the sofa into a bed takes all of 10 seconds. No need to worry; this is definitely not one of the IKEA pieces that will take you a month to put together. $629, IKEA. <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/flottebo-sleeper-sofa-with-side-table-vissle-dark-gray-s99297436/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Gone are the days of throwing out your back yanking the mattress out from the sofa, because Wayfair’s Sarah sofa bed (which is available for custom upholstery) has arrived. This stylish sofa bed can support up to 500 pounds courtesy of its sturdy wood legs and coil-spring mattress. Plus, the chic upholstery (which also comes in a whopping 25 colorways) offers a welcoming 1970s-like touch. Did we mention it comes with two super-soft <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-throw-pillows?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:throw pillows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">throw pillows</a>? $920, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/sarah-77-square-arm-sofa-bed-w003048341.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
