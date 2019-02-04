9 States Where You Can File Your State Tax Return After April 15

Getty Images





You probably already know that most Americans have to file their 2018 federal tax return by April 15, 2019 (as we told you earlier), but do you know when your state tax return is due?

For most states with an income tax (there are nine states with no income tax), the state return is also due on April 15 this year. However, some states give you more time to file -- up to an additional month in Louisiana, for instance. States' filing deadlines may depend on how you file or pay your taxes, so pay close attention to the rules.

We recommend filing both federal and state returns at the same time - and as early as possible. State returns typically "piggyback" off the federal return, so it's usually easier to do them at the same time. There's also a better chance of avoiding discrepancies if you do them together. Plus, you'll usually get any refund quicker and avoid tax identity theft problems if you file early.

However, we know there are procrastinators out there who will wait until the last minute to file their taxes. (And if you owe money to your state, why cough it up any sooner than necessary?) If you're one of those people, having a couple of extra days, or weeks, to file your state return can help. It gives you more time to focus on getting your federal return off before the April 15 deadline and then to get your state return just right. Remember, it may take a little longer to work through your returns this year as you figure out the new tax rules.

If you still can't file your state return by the due date, you can probably get a filing extension, but you'll have to pay the tax owed (or at least most of it) by the original due date.

Here are the 9 states where the filing deadline for 2018 returns is after April 15, 2019 (from earliest due date to latest). Take a look.

Maine

Due date: April 17, 2019

Resident tax form: 1040ME

Extension form: None

Residents of the Pine Tree State have until April 17, 2019, to file their state tax return on Form 1040ME. However, that's actually the due date for filing federal tax returns in Maine, which the state simply adopts for its own filing deadline.

Why do Mainers get two extra days to file their federal return, you might ask. Well, it's because the IRS can't require returns to be filed on a legal holiday - even a state commemoration. Patriot's Day, an official holiday in Maine that commemorates Revolutionary War battles, falls on April 15 this year. That means the federal due date is pushed to April 16. However, Emancipation Day is on April 16 in Washington, D.C. This holiday honors the end of slavery in the District of Columbia. Because D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do, Emancipation Day bumps the federal due date for Maine residents back an additional day to April 17.

Taxpayers in Maine who can't file their state return by April 17 get an automatic six-month extension. But an extension only allows more time to file your return; it does not allow additional time to pay any tax due.

Massachusetts