The 9 Steps to Take to Make 2019 Your Best Financial Year Ever

Even the best savers could benefit from taking a cruise through this financial checklist. And if you're not the most disciplined budgeter on the block, then even better.

New Year's is a day of renewal -- the perfect time to create the kind of personal resolutions meant to improve your life. In other words, the perfect day to review your personal financial situation.

A yearly accounting of your finances should be a routine for everyone, but it isn't for most.

If that describes you, start at the top of this list of nine steps to getting your financial house in order, and work your way through each item. If you're already well organized, feel free to skip down the list until something catches your eye.

1. Create a balance sheet.

SEE ALSO: The Bucket Approach for Investing in Your 50s

This first step is simple: Just make a list of all your assets and liabilities. This process helps shore up a financial house because it shows where there might be structural weaknesses. More importantly, if you don't have a balance sheet and something happens to you, the search for your assets will become a buried treasure hunt. What you use doesn't matter -- a spreadsheet or an app is fine. List each asset or liability as it's titled, with account numbers, the interest rate charged and current beneficiary designations. Provide as much or as little detail as you want. Doing this at year's end, every year, gives you the 10,000-foot view of your financial situation and provides a great sense of how you're growing, or not, financially.

2. Manage your debt; don't just accept it.

There's good debt and then there's bad debt. Good debt may be a fixed-rate mortgage, both for the tax write-off and the security of knowing that you're building equity. Bad debt could be student loans or credit cards with an interest rate significantly higher than your portfolio could ever make on an annual basis. In the new year, look to pay off the highest interest debt first, and find opportunities to consolidate.

Additionally, there's both a practical and emotional side to paying down debt. For instance, if you receive a large bonus, have no credit card debt and have a low fixed-rate mortgage, it may make financial sense to invest the funds in your portfolio. However, some people may decide to pay down their mortgage in an effort to impact their balance sheet. In this case, the prospect of being debt free can feel more rewarding than the extra return that may come from investing.

Lastly, review your credit report. You can get a free copy from the three national credit bureaus annually, an especially wise move in this age of identity theft.

3. Construct a budget.

Find a tool that works for you, whether that's an Excel spreadsheet or an app on your phone to create a budget and track your income and expenses. You may already know that your Pilates membership costs $200 a month, or that you barely watch TV and yet pay a ridiculous amount for cable, but seeing it written down will help you do the kind of trimming most overgrown household budgets could use.

4. Revisit your beneficiary designations.

Death is one thing most people work hard to avoid thinking about, but let's face it: It's something that will happen to all of us one day, and it's important to be prepared. Ensure that you've elected both primary and contingent beneficiaries for all beneficiary-designated assets, including 401(k)s, pensions, annuities and insurance policies, and that they're up to date. Also, consider Payable on Death (POD) or Transfer on Death (TOD) accounts for individually named bank or brokerage accounts. Failure to do so could cause assets to mistakenly go to an ex-spouse instead of children. Worse yet, without designations, your assets will head to probate court for sorting, which can be expensive and time-consuming at a moment when heirs generally want their deceased loved one's financial affairs wrapped up quickly.

5. Review your insurance coverage annually.

Don't just set it and forget it -- re-evaluate your needs, because they can and do change from year to year and. This applies to all of your insurance needs: homeowners, auto, life, disability, umbrella, etc. Are you paying the high cost for a whole life insurance policy when all you really need is a term policy? Do you have an umbrella policy that offers liability protection above the limits offered under your homeowners and/or auto policy in the event that you're sued because your normally sweet dog, Duke, bit the mailman? A periodic review of your insurance policies is a prudent exercise that can pay off big when or if the unforeseen happens.