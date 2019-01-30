9 Stocks That Smart Managers Like Now

Getty Images





Benjamin Graham, author of The Intelligent Investor, the value-investing bible, likened the stock market to a man with wild mood swings. One day Mr. Market would offer to sell you his business at a ridiculously high price; the next day he'd offer it at a crazy discount.

During market declines, mutual fund managers are paid to look out for fire-sale stocks. Many used the downturn that began last September to snap up new holdings or add to positions they already owned.

We asked a few smart bargain hunters to share where they're finding good values now.

BorgWarner

Manager: Charles Bobrinskoy

Fund: Ariel Focus (AFOYX)

Cheap stocks are the "silver lining" in a bleak market, says Bobrinskoy, especially because investors' worries about the economy now appear overblown. "We're seeing data saying that not only was the jobs situation not bad, it was great," he says.

One favorite that Bobrinskoy is buying more of: BorgWarner (BWA, $39.20), a leading manufacturer of powertrains and turbochargers for the automotive industry. The company is best known for products that improve fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions. But the firm is also a leader in electric-vehicle powertrains and, in fact, it "makes more money from electric vehicles than gas-powered ones," Bobrinskoy says.

Blackstone Group





Manager: Charles Bobrinskoy

Fund: Ariel Focus (AFOYX)

Bobrinskoy also favors alternative-asset managers, particularly Blackstone Group (BX, $31.97), a member of the Kiplinger Dividend 15. Blackstone, which has $457 billion in assets under management, offers investments in real estate, private equity, hedge funds and bonds. Its quarterly dividend payout is variable, depending on what the company earns. But traditional dividend investors shouldn't be put off by the company's variable payout, says Bobrinskoy, as management takes great pride in Blackstone's typically generous payout to investors.

The mutual fund industry is under pressure from low-cost and (from the industry's point of view) low-profit index funds. That's not the case with firms specializing in alternatives. "Alt managers are gaining assets," Bobrinskoy says. He thinks Blackstone's asset growth will power the stock past its peers.

Skechers