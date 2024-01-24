Nine students were cited by authorities after a fight reportedly broke out at Moorpark High School Tuesday afternoon.

A fight at Moorpark High School Tuesday afternoon brought multiple sheriff's deputies to campus, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 1:25 p.m., said Capt. Greg Gibson of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Nine juveniles were cited for alleged fighting on school grounds, he said.

No serious injuries were reported. The altercation was over in a matter of minutes, Gibson said.

A sheriff's school resource officer was at the scene, observed the incident and requested additional resources, Gibson said. About four more units responded to the school. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Moorpark.

All of the cited juveniles are students at the school, he said.

School officials notified students, parents and guardians about the incident, saying the altercation took place during lunchtime. Administrators, campus supervisors and staff responded "immediately" along with the school resource officer, said in the communication from Principal Zaid Bakoo.

Normally, a school-wide message wouldn't be sent about a fight, Bakoo wrote.

"However, we had a number of students who recorded the incident and photos of law enforcement vehicles in the school’s parking lot have been posted online," he wrote.

School officials are working with Moorpark deputies to investigate, the principal said, adding counselors, teachers and administrators are on-site to help with conflict resolution and talk students through concerns.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 9 students cited after fight at Moorpark High School, authorities say