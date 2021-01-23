9 style and beauty brands that will give you free gift cards, products, and coupons for recycling items

Lush Cosmetics uses recyclable packaging throughout its business. Neil Hall/Reuters

You can often redeem discounts, money, and free products from brands by recycling.

MAC Cosmetics offers free makeup to people who turn in empty containers.

Levi's and DSW give coupons and reward points in return for donated items.

With so many different clothes and beauty products in the world, it can be difficult to know how exactly to dispose of your old items.

Luckily for shoppers, numerous fashion and beauty brands will do the work for you through recycling programs. Not only do many of these programs benefit the environment by limiting the number of products that end up in landfills, but a lot of brands will also reward you for donating.

Here's a look at what some brands offer in return for recycling, from store credits to sample products.

You can get free beauty products after returning empty MAC Cosmetics containers to the company.

MAC Cosmetic's Back 2 MAC program rewards customers who recycle. Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images

To participate in the company's Back 2 MAC program, shoppers must return six empty MAC Cosmetics containers to their local store or cosmetics counter. In doing so, they'll receive a free, nonrefundable lipstick.

Those who are members of the MAC Cosmetics loyalty program can also participate, and can choose between a lipstick, lip gloss, or single eye shadow when recycling containers.

Levi's has denim recycling bins at its stores, and there's a perk for anyone who participates.

Levi's offers 20% off coupons to people who recycle old denim. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

As part of Levi's partnership with Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green, you can drop off denim from any brand at recycling bins located in Levi's stores and outlet locations.

From there, the fabric is used "as materials for building insulation, a portion of which will go towards community-oriented projects, such as libraries, hospitals, and schools," according to the Levi's website. Those who recycle denim through the program are also given a 20% off coupon.

At Kiehls, you can get sample skin-care products when recycling old containers.

Kiehl's rewards customers who recycle with travel-sized products. Cristina Arias/Getty Images

According to the Kiehl's website, any customer can return empty Kiehl's containers to the brand's stores, and receive one point in return. Sample bottles and complimentary products can also be recycled, though they're not worth any points.

After shoppers have collected 10 points — or returned 10 empty bottles — they can redeem a 2.5-ounce travel-sized product worth $11. Only one award can be redeemed per customer per month.

You can donate old shoes to DSW in exchange for rewards points.

DSW's donation efforts help to prevent shoes ending up in landfills. Rick Wilking/Reuters

Through DSW's partnership with the Soles4Souls and Be Strong nonprofits, shoppers can donate worn shoes to any DSW store. In return, DSW will add 50 points to the customer's rewards account, which can later be used toward redeeming coupons or making more donations.

According to the brand's website, the shoe donations are also tax-deductible.

Lush Cosmetics provides free face masks to customers who return empty packaging.

Lush Cosmetics says on its website that its classic black pots and bottles are "made from BPA-free 100% post-consumer recycled plastic" that can be "reused, recycled, or returned to a Lush shop for recycling."

"When you return five clean, empty pots to a shop, you'll even get a free fresh face mask," the brand says on its website.

You can return your old Eileen Fisher clothes back to the brand.

Eileen Fisher reuses all donated clothes, from like-new garments to used pieces. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Eileen Fisher states on its website that it aims to give its clothes second and third "lives" through its Renew program — which accepts donations of old Eileen Fisher clothes that the brand will either turn into new items or place in its recycled-garments shop for others to buy.

Those who return their clothes back to the brand will receive a $5 gift card, according to the Eileen Fisher website.

Beauty lovers can recycle empty containers from any brand at BareMinerals stores.

BareMinerals recycles empty beauty containers from all brands. Randy Shropshire/Stringer/Getty Images

At the brand's stores, shoppers can find "Give Back, Get Back" stands where they can donate empty makeup and skin-care packaging. In doing so, they'll be rewarded with 5 FAB points for the BareMinerals loyalty program.

Patagonia will pay you with store credits to recycle your old garments.

You can purchase new Patagonia clothes at a discount after recycling old ones. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

As part of the company's Worn Wear program, customers can trade in their old Patagonia clothes for credits between $10 and $100 that can be used in stores or online. To participate, you can either bring the clothes to a Patagonia store or mail them to the company.

By recycling used Pacifica containers, you can earn points and later receive new products.

Pacifica rewards people who recycle with loyalty-program points. Pacifica Beauty

To do so, Pacifica fans can head to the brand's website, fill out a form that states which containers you're recycling, and then print a prepaid shipping label. Once the products are received, 100 points will be added to your brand loyalty account.

For every 100 points you earn, you can redeem a $3 coupon on the brand's website.

