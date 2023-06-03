9 taken into custody in MLPD emphasis patrol

Jun. 2—MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake Police officers, assisted by members of the Washington State Department of Corrections and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested a number of people in what the MLPD calls an emphasis patrol of a Moses Lake hotel Wednesday afternoon.

"We've been receiving complaints from citizens regarding the Econo Lodge," MLPD Detective Sgt. KyleMcCain said, noting concerns about foot traffic around the hotel and suspicions people might be selling and buying drugs.

According to McCain, officers with the MLPD's street crimes unit supported by corrections officers and BATF agents conducted a number of contacts with people at or near the Econo Lodge at 316 S. Pioneer Way beginning at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

As a result of the emphasis patrol, nine people were taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Grant County Jail, according to an MLPD statement. In addition, one search warrant was served, several rooms were searched and a stolen vehicle was recovered, the statement said.

McCain said DOC officers were on hand to help if anyone detained was found to be under department supervision and described the emphasis patrol as "very successful."

"Corrections came to help," McCain said. "The BATF provided (additional) manpower."

McCain said MLPD plans similar emphasis patrols of areas with significant reports of possible criminal activity, such as a business or residence. According to the MLPD statement, the department has "other emphasis patrols in the works" for other motels in the community.

For McCain, emphasis patrols are a good example of how the police and city residents can work together to combat crime.

"We rely a lot on citizens. They see things and will see things we won't," he said. "They give us information on what's going on in the community, and we act on it as soon as we can."

