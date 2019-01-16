9 Tax Credits You Need to Know

A tax credit can be an extremely lucrative form of tax break for Americans. Many families save thousands of dollars each year thanks to credits, and many of them survived the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and can still be used. While the act made the most significant overhaul to the U.S. tax code in three decades, eliminating or reducing several popular tax deductions, the majority of available tax credits have been retained or even expanded.

With that in mind, here's a discussion of what a tax credit is, nine of the most commonly used tax credits, and the details behind each one. To be clear, the information presented here, such as income limits, is for the 2018 tax year, which is the return you'll likely file during 2019.

Tax credits can help boost your tax refund and put more money back in your pocket. Image source: Getty Images.

What is a tax credit?

One of the most important things to know when tax planning is the difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction. A tax deduction reduces the amount of your taxable income, which is then applied to the current marginal tax brackets. On the other hand, a tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of tax you owe, or an increase in the amount that will be refunded to you.

For this reason, tax credits are generally superior to tax deductions. In other words, a $500 tax credit is far more valuable than a $500 deduction. If you are in the 28% tax bracket, for example, a $500 deduction would save you $140. Not too bad, but far from the $500 a credit would keep in your pocket.

Refundable versus nonrefundable tax credits

Another important distinction is the difference between refundable and nonrefundable tax credits. Both reduce your tax liability dollar for dollar. However, a refundable tax credit can continue to reduce your tax liability beyond zero, while a nonrefundable credit cannot.

As a simplified example, let's say that when you do your 2018 taxes, you find that your federal income tax for the year is $1,500 before any credits are applied. If you are entitled to a $2,000 refundable tax credit, the entire credit can be applied and your tax liability will be negative $500, meaning that you'll get $500 refunded to you.

On the other hand, if you are entitled to a $2,000 nonrefundable credit, it can erase your $1,500 in federal income tax liability, but no more. You won't owe any federal income tax for 2018, but you won't get any additional refund.

Nine tax credits all Americans need to know

There are many tax credits allowed under current U.S. tax law, ranging from the common to the extremely rare. With that in mind, here are nine of the tax credits Americans are most likely to qualify for when they file their taxes in 2019 and beyond, followed by some key details about each one.

The Child Tax Credit

One of the biggest changes made to the U.S. tax code by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the doubling of the Child Tax Credit and the increase to its associated income limitations.

The Child Tax Credit is available to be claimed for qualifying children under age 17. A qualifying child generally means one who derives the majority of his or her financial support from you, and just to clarify the age restriction, the child for whom the credit is claimed must be under age 17 at the end of the tax year. So, for your 2018 taxes, your child must have been under 17 on Dec. 31, 2018, in order for you to be eligible for the credit. (Note: If you have dependent children ages 17 or older, they may still qualify for the Credit for Other Dependents, which we'll get to next.)