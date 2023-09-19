9 teen offenders captured after escape from juvenile detention center in southern Berks

Sep. 18—Suffering the effects of cool overnight temperatures and insufficient footwear, nine juvenile offenders who escaped a detention facility near Morgantown on Sunday night were captured before sunrise Monday after making it as far north as a residential development in Robeson Township, authorities said.

State police and local law enforcement were called to Abraxas Academy off Route 10 in New Morgan about 8 p.m. The private facility houses juvenile offenders on a contractual basis while they await adjudication or placement in other treatment programs.

A few of the youths had wrested a set of keys to the exterior door from a female staff member, said Trooper David C. Beohm, public information officer for Reading-based Troop L. The doors are kept locked, and the only way to exit the facility is by using a key, he explained.

After troopers and local law enforcement officials secured the facility, they learned that nine detainees, ranging in age from 15 to 17, had escaped. Officers attempted to secure a perimeter along Route 10 and Interstate 176.

Beohm said he would not describe the incident in which the keys were obtained as a riot, as early accounts indicated. The staff member suffered minor injuries, he said.

The youths used the keys to gain access to the yard, Beohm said. As a secure facility housing youth arrested for felonies such as robbery, firearms offenses and sexual assault, Abraxas is surrounded by a fence.

However, Beohm said, a section of the fence must have been compromised because the escapees were able to lift the bottom and crawl under to freedom. Their time on the run, however, was anything but enjoyable.

Beohm said the youths were wearing slide-on footwear, insufficient for traversing the wooded terrain in the area, especially with overnight temperatures dipping to about 60 degrees.

Beohm said a few of the escapees were barefoot when they were taken to the station for processing.

Around midnight, troopers were called by a resident on Estate Road off Weaver Road in Robeson after someone smashed a car window in an unsuccessful attempt to steal it. The location is a few miles directly north of Abraxas, albeit through woods.

The search for the juvenile offenders went on through the night.

Twin Valley School District canceled Monday classes as a precaution.

It was reminiscent of the manhunt for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcente in Chester County that prompted Owen J. Roberts School District to cancel classes before he was captured Wednesday morning in South Coventry Township, about 14 miles from Morgantown.

Things were quiet until about 5:45 a.m. That's when four of the youths knocked on the door of a home in Oak Grove, a residential subdivision off Furnace Road about 2 miles from Joanna Furnace, a historical landmark where iron was produced in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The homeowner called 911, and state police quickly arrived to take the four into custody.

"They just went up and knocked on the door," Beohm said of the foursome. "They were done. They were cold. They were wet."

At 6:46 a.m., right around daybreak, a homeowner in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road in the same development called police after the remaining youths stole a truck-trailer tandem.

Ann Bonnett, who lives down the road, heard the truck go past her house not long after she got the message from Twin Valley that her children didn't have school.

She believed the truck-trailer tandem had at least one flat tire by the sounds it was making.

"It was loud and really slow," she said.

At first, she and her husband, Ben, thought it was a landscaper's truck, which would not have been unusual to see and hear.

Then she saw the truck leave the development and pull out onto Furnace Road, heading toward Mountz Road.

Police stopped the truck at the intersection with Mountz and took four escapees into custody, Beohm said. One escapee bolted from the truck but was quickly captured.

Residents of Oak Grove seemed to take the events in stride. The news Sunday night of the juvenile center escape didn't cause the Bonnetts to fret.

Ben Bonnett figured the escapees would find themselves in an unfamiliar environment and be captured quickly.

"They're kids," he said.

Beohm said one of the escapees is a Berks County resident, one is from Lehigh and the rest are from Harrisburg.