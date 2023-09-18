9 teens found after escaping from Pennsylvania detention center following 'riot'

Just days after ending a weeks-long manhunt for an escaped prisoner, authorities in Pennsylvania were back on the chase for nine teens who fled from a detention center following a "riot" at the facility Sunday night.

By Monday morning, all nine had been located, the Pennsylvania State Police said, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The teens had managed to escape from Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia, at around 8 p.m. ET Sunday night, police said in an initial post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Caernarvon Township Police Department said the escape unfolded after a “riot” broke out at Abraxas Academy.

State and local police responded to the incident and were able to take “back control of the juvenile detention center,” but some juvenile offenders were reported to have fled the facility and were “on the run,” the department said in a news release on its website.

Four teens were found the next morning at around 5:45 a.m. ET on Oak Grove Road, which appears to be about five miles away from the detention facility, state police said in a Monday update. The remaining five were found not long after, they announced in a news conference, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Police did not provide the ages of the escaped juveniles, but Abraxas Academy is described on the Abraxas Youth & Family Services website as providing specialized care for “delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 to 18 in 9th grade or above.”

"Treatment at the Academy is for youth who demonstrate a consistent display of delinquent patterns through multiple placements, serious charges, and problematic behaviors. Youth are admitted to the Academy for either habitual offending behaviors or for a history of sexual offending behavior," the website states.

The facility is around 15 miles west of South Coventry Township, where convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante was captured on Wednesday after nearly two weeks on the run following his escape from a Pennsylvania prison.

The search for Cavalcante sparked international headlines before authorities were able to track him down using thermal heat technology, with a U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit dog ultimately pinning him down.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com