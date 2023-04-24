9 teens shot during prom after-party in Texas

Nine teenagers were shot during a prom after-party in Texas Sunday overnight.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on County Road 263, just north of Jasper, shortly after midnight on reports of a shooting, Sheriff Mitchel Newman said, according to our sister station, KEYE-TV.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the shooting took place at a prom after-party that was attended by about 250 teenagers, Newman informed.

During the party, gunfire broke out and nine teens, ranging from 15 to 19, suffered gunshot wounds, prompting multiple medical response units, Newman continued. Eight people were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital in personal vehicles while at least one was transported to another nearby hospital in Beaumont.

The injured teenagers appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries directly following the shooting.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office requested information about the incident from the public and spent Sunday interviewing students.

“We’re interviewing students that were at the party, quite a large party. We have a lot of interviewing to do,” Newman said. “We need all the help we can use. Come to the sheriff’s office and say what they saw or heard.”

With the investigation, deputies were unable to identify a motive for the shooting. However, they acknowledged that the incident may have been involved with another shooting that occurred shortly before in the city of Jasper.

Deputies also stated that they do have persons of interest regarding the shootings.

John Seybold, superintendent of the Jasper Independent School District, assured that there were no incidents at the prom itself, CBS News reported.

“We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town,” Seybold said. “Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice. There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.



