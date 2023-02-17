9 things to know about your 2022 taxes in Oklahoma, including where to file for free

Tax season is officially underway, and taxpayers have just a few months to pay taxes, file a tax return or request a tax return extension.

The Internal Revenue Service estimates more than 168 million tax returns will be filed this year.

Here's everything you need to know about filing your state and federal tax returns for the 2022 tax year.

When do I need to file my tax returns?

Tax returns, for both federal and Oklahoma state income taxes, are due April 18.

The delay is thanks to April 15 falling on a Saturday, and the following Monday being the observation of Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C., which impacts tax deadlines the same way as federal holidays.

Tax Return form 1040 with USA America flag and dollar banknote, U.S. Individual Income.

How do I file for an extension on my tax return?

Anyone who needs a little more time to get organized can file a Form 4868 using IRS Free File to get an automatic extension to Oct. 15.

This extension only applies to an individual's tax return, meaning all taxes are still due to be paid by April 18.

How do I file my federal tax return?

Federal taxpayers will fill out a Form 1040 either online or mail a paper form, though tax returns sent by mail may take six months or more to process.

The IRS has online tools to help with filing, and individuals can call 800-829-1040 for assistance.

How do I file my Oklahoma state tax return?

Oklahoma state income taxpayers will fill out Form 511, which can be found online at Oklahoma's Taxpayer Access Point.

The Access Point can help taxpayers track their refund and answer other questions. Further assistance can be found by scheduling an in-person appointment at Oklahoma's Taxpayer Resource Center at 300 N Broadway in Oklahoma City.

When will I get my tax refund?

Taxpayers who file their tax return electronically with no errors and choose direct deposit should receive their refund within 21 days.

Use the "Where's My Refund?" tools for federal tax refunds or the resources available at Oklahoma's Taxpayer Access Point to track the status of your refund.

Story continues

How do I get my W2?

Employees should receive a W-2 form from their employer by Jan. 31. A W-2 form reports your total wages for the year and any taxes withheld from your paycheck.

How do I get my 1099?

If you're self-employed, a freelancer, an independent contractor or earn income from other sources outside of a traditional job, you should receive a 1099 tax form by Feb. 15.

What tax bracket do I fall in?

The IRS inflation adjusted tax brackets for tax year 2022 are:

37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $539,900 or $647,850 for married couples filing jointly

35% for incomes over $215,950 or $431,900 for married couples filing jointly

32% for incomes over $170,050 or $340,100 for married couples filing jointly

24% for incomes over $89,075 or $178,150 for married couples filing jointly

22% for incomes over $41,775 or $83,550 for married couples filing jointly

12% for incomes over $10,275 or $20,550 for married couples filing jointly

10% for incomes $10,275 or less, or $20,550 or less for married couples filing jointly

How to file my tax return for free

Any taxpayer or family who earned $73,000 or less in 2022 can use a free filing option for their tax return using the IRS website.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma state taxes: What to know before you file state, federal