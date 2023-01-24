9 things to know about the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse

Jennifer Kesse is one of three women who disappeared from the Orlando area between 2006 and 2011 and whose cases remain unsolved.

This Wednesday, you can watch WFTV’s in-depth special, “The Search: Jennifer Kesse” at 8 p.m. on Channel 9.

Investigative reporter Shannon Butler, who has covered the case extensively, will reveal clues and information not made public until now.

In the meantime, below are nine things to know about Jennifer Kesse and her disappearance.

READ: ‘The Search: Jennifer Kesse’: How to watch

1. Jennifer Kesse was first reported missing on January 24, 2006.

2. Kesse was 24 years old at the time of her disappearance.

3. Kesse was last seen at her Orlando condo near Mall at Millenia.

READ:

4. Kesse’s last phone call was to her boyfriend on Jan. 23; she did not show up to work the next day.

5. Investigators found Kesse’s car at Huntington on the Green Condominiums, about a mile from her home.

6. Orlando police said a person of interest was caught on surveillance video driving Kesse’s car, but was never found.

WATCH: The Search: Michelle Parker

7. Orlando police never named a suspect in Kesse’s disappearance.

8. Kesse’s family filed a lawsuit in 2018, asking the court to allow a private investigator to obtain the Orlando Police Department’s records on the case.

9. Kesse’s family has hired a new team and say they are working on several leads in her disappearance.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

WATCH: The Search: Tracy Ocasio