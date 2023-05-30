9 things to know about Florida’s upcoming sales tax holidays

Florida offers several sales tax holidays throughout the year.

Here are 9 things to know about the different upcoming sales tax holidays:

1. Two back-to-school sales tax holidays: Monday, July 24, 2023, until Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, and from Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, until Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

2. Two disaster-preparedness holidays: From May 27 until June 9, and from Aug. 26 until Sept. 8, 2023, hurricane supplies are tax-free.

3. Baby products: Clothes, strollers, cribs, changing tables, and breast pumps are no longer taxed.

4. Tax-free diapers: Adult and child diapers are permanently tax-free.

5. Events: From Memorial Day until Labor Day, tickets to concerts and performances, as well as other recreation events, including gym memberships, will be tax-free.

6. Gas stoves: For the 8 percent of the state with gas utilities, gas stoves are tax-free.

7. Teeth: Oral hygiene products are permanently tax-free.

8. Workers: Items like tools and batteries for workers will be tax-free from Sept. 2 to 8.

9. Energy Star: Pay no sales tax on any Energy Star-certified product priced at $3,000 or less for refrigerators and less than $1,500 for washers, dryers, and water heaters.

