9 TikTok military reunions that have us in tears
Whether its a parent or an older sibling, there's nothing like having your service member come home.
Whether its a parent or an older sibling, there's nothing like having your service member come home.
A DonorsChoose survey found that Black male educators take on a disproportionate amount of work to support their students inside and outside the classroom. This is the largest-ever survey examining the Black male educator experience from their decision to teach to the impact they make in communities.
The band is also writing "new songs for what will be our sixth LP." The Gaslight Anthem Announce 2022 Reunion Tour Dates Ben Kaye
Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would establish lynching as a federal hate crime. In a Feb. 28 vote, the House passed HR 55, the “Emmett Till Antilynching Act,” by a margin of 422-3. President Biden signed that act Tuesday afternoon. Watch a replay of the official White House […]
Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: March 29, 2022
Oscars producer Will Packer also tweeted that the moment Smith slapped Rock live on stage was a "very painful moment" during the ABC telecast.
The 43-year-old star has barely changed since her Dawson's Creek days – how does she do it?
She thought she was honoring a previous agreement.
President Joe Biden has signed the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act into law Tuesday, making lynching a hate crime under federal law. "It was pure terror, to enforce the lie that not everyone -- not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal," Biden said. Congress failed to pass anti-lynching legislation over 200 times before the bill finally moved forward this year.
Six EA-18G Growlers, with 240 air crew and maintainers, will head to Spangdahlem, Germany, as part of 14,000 troops the U.S. has committed to reassure NATO.
Crash on Interstate 81 near Minersville is labeled a ‘mass casualty incident’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Monday again approved a bill to provide $52 billion in U.S. subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing in a bid to reach a compromise after months of discussions. The 68-28 procedural vote sends the legislation back to the House of Representatives in a cumbersome process to ultimately launch a formal process known as a "conference" where lawmakers from both chambers will seek agreement on a compromise version. The Senate first passed chips legislation in June that also authorized $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research to compete with China, while the House passed its version in early February.
The UK’s National Crime Agency said on March 29 they seized a superyacht in London’s Canary Wharf which they said was owned by a “Russian businessman”.After the ship’s owner was identified, the NCA said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP “ordered the first ever detention of a superyacht in UK waters.”Shapps said the seizure of the £38 million, 58.5-meter yacht, named the Phi, was a “clear and stark warning” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs.Photos from the NCA show officers serving a detention notice on the yacht on March 29. Credit: UK National Crime Agency via Storyful
I feel fortunate to have covered the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Mexico, but the stomach bug was a trip.
‘All of a sudden, it was just noise – car hitting car, truck, explosion,’ one driver involved in the crash said
A strawberry-scented air freshener dangled from the Ukrainian military’s latest vehicle to head to war. In a welding shop in Ukraine's western city of Lviv, workers were adding steel plates to a donated pickup truck so a volunteer could drive it to the front. “Our victory depends on us,” said Ostap Datsenko, a welder who is part of a huge volunteer effort playing a role in Ukraine's resistance, with support from the diaspora.
The former NASCAR champ sometimes forgets he is not racing at a track.
His concerns come as farmers deal with drastic impacts from the state’s ongoing drought.
In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...
There has been "continuous heavy shelling" in the port city since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
SERGEI SUPINSKYUkraine’s military says they have “eliminated” another Russian colonel, adding to a long list of high-ranking Russian military personnel wiped out in Putin’s war against Ukraine.The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that Colonel Denis Kurilo, the commander of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade, was killed outside Kharkiv.Kurilo’s reported death, on the 34th day of the Kremlin’s “special operation,” comes after at least seven Russian generals were killed in Ukrain