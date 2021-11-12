9 tons of pot and $80,000 seized near Central Point

Nov. 11—More than 18,000 pounds of marijuana was seized and destroyed last month from a large scale illegal grow outside Central Point.

Oregon State Police said it found close to 1,200 cannabis plants during an Oct. 28 raid in the 12000 block of Modoc Road.

At the multi-agency raid, police said they found 62 large outdoor grow houses, according to a news release issued Thursday by OSP.

Within the structures, Jackson and Josephinecounty marijuana enforcement teams and narcotics officers working with OSP found 1,193 growing plants, along with large quantities of drying marijuana.

Combined, police say the pot weighed 18,360 pounds — some 9.18 tons.

The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team and Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team questioned and detained an undisclosed number of individuals on the property, and seized four firearms and more than $80,000 in cash.

The release did not identify any suspects or say whether any arrests were made.