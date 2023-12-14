9 Tri-Cities area restaurants, food trucks, others fail food safety inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in nine food safety inspections from Dec. 2-8 of restaurants, food trucks and other places selling food in the Tri-Cities area.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 71 inspections, with 28 of those being awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 5 (45 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Food not in good condition (bags of thawed hot dogs sitting in water with mold and mildew), not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Casa Rosita (Mobile), Event, Follow-up Dec. 5 (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, improper cooling procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Fruta Rayada El Rey, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 5 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Juanitos Grill, Event, Routine Dec. 4 (40 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control. lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Lep-Re-Kon Mart (Deli), 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Routine Dec. 5 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Pik-A-Pop (Deli), 1949 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 6 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding, improper cold holding (>45°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Sunrise Food Mart (Food service), 508 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 5 (35 Red, 8 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Texas Roadhouse, 835 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 8 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Vargas Taqueria, Event, Routine Dec. 7 (50 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Passed inspections

Arby’s @ Love’s Travel Stop, 3602 N. Capitol Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 4 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Bethlehem Lutheran School, 2505 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 6 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Boys & Girls Club, 823 Park Ave., Prosser, Routine Dec. 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Candy Land, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 5 (15 Red, 3 Blue)

Chuck E. Cheese, 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Churros Mia, Event, Routine Dec. 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Comedor Mari, 6850 Road 170, Mesa, Routine Dec. 5 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Cottage Market (Food service), 1825 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Follow-up Dec. 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

D&A Servicios Latinos, 810 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 8 (0 Red, 18 Blue)

Del Taco, 155 Wellsian Way, Richland, Routine Dec. 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

El Agave, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, Routine Dec. 5 (10 Red, 10 Blue)

El Aguila, 939 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Dec. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

El Fat Cat Grill, 539 N. Edison St., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

El Flaco Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, Event, Routine Dec. 7 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

El Mirador, 1315 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 8 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

El Primo (Mobile), Event, Routine Dec. 7 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

El Sabor De Mexico, 516 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Dec. 5 (30 Red, 10 Blue)

Explosion de Sabor, 251 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Routine Dec. 5 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Fraternal Order/Eagles, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Routine Dec. 7 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Frida’s Mexican Grill, Event, Routine Dec. 5 (15 Red, 17 Blue)

Golden Taco (Mobile), Event, Routine Dec. 7 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart/Knights Of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, Routine Dec. 5 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Helados La Michoacana, 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Hickory Farms (Demo), Event, Routine Dec. 5 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Jimmy John’s, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Kennewick Springhill Suites By Marriott (Coffee), 7048 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 7 (25 Red, 3 Blue)

King City Truck Stop, 2100 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 5 (Deli 25 Red, 7 Blue) (Store 5 Red, 5 Blue)

La Cabana Meat Market (Food service), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, Follow-up Dec. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Latin Fusion, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 3 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Lep-Re-Kon Mart, 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Routine Dec. 5 (Meat 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Love’s Travel Stop, 3602 N. Capitol Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 4 (Food service 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Mariscos Playa Azul, Event, Follow-up Dec. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

McDonald’s, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Routine Dec. 7 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 1824 Fowler St., Richland, Routine Dec. 5 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Metro Mart, 1015 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 5 (Food service 30 Red, 13 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Mocha Express, 5203 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Routine Dec. 7 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Mongolian & Pho, 2607 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 7 (15 Red, 10 Blue)

Nutricion Nueva Vida, 1920 W. Bonneville St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 7 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 1804 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 8 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Pik-A-Pop, 1949 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 6 (Store 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 20 Red, 5 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 10 Red, 13 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Pizza Hut, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Quiktrip Gas & Food, 221 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 5 (Deli 25 Red, 8 Blue) (Store 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Sammy’s Meat Market, 201 N. 3rd Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 6 (Meat 5 Red 3 Blue) (Store 0 Red 0 Blue)

Sky Market, 1935 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 8 Store (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Soda Bomb, Event, Routine Dec. 7 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 5 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Sunrise Food Mart (Store), 508 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Taco Bell, 2404 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tacos Palomino Corp, 1315 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Follow-up Dec. 6 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Taqueria Tacatrina, Event, Follow-up Dec. 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Dogfather, Event, Routine Dec. 2 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Pizza Box, Event, Routine Dec. 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki, 3617 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Twippies, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 3 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

U.R.M. Cash & Carry (Store), 525 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 7 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Veronica’s Fresh Produce (Demo), Routine Dec. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)