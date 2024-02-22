9 Tri-Cities area teachers named 2024 Crystal Apple Award winners

Educators around the Mid-Columbia will celebrate the best among them March 7 at the 26th annual Crystal Apple Awards ceremony.

The Crystal Apple Awards for Excellence in Education recognizes the extraordinary efforts of teachers who make a positive impact on students, say organizers with Educational Service District 123.

“A proud tradition in Southeastern Washington, the Crystal Apple Awards seek to honor the education profession as a whole by identifying just a few of the many wonderful classroom teachers in our region,” read a Wednesday news release announcing the winners.

Nine teachers are recognized, and they’re selected from each of the local public school districts.

Recipients of the Crystal Apple Awards will be honored at the ceremony at the ESD 123 building, at 3924 W. Court Street, Pasco.

Kaycee Ferguson, Chinook Middle School (Kennewick)

James Jones, Hanford High School (Richland)

Davina Ward-Pink, Edwin Markham Elementary School (Pasco)

Kevin Alley, Columbia High School (Columbia Burbank)

Wendy Appelgate, Whitstran Elementary School (Prosser)

Oscar Carrasco, River View High School (Finley)

Bonita Koepl, Mesa Elementary School (North Franklin)

Mike Neumann, Kiona-Benton City High School (Kiona-Benton City)

Hanna Watkins, Wahitis Elementary School (Othello)

The teachers also will receive a $1,000, gift certificates and other prizes donated by sponsors. And each is submitted as a nominee to the Washington State Teacher of the Year program.

The program was founded in 1999 as the Tri-City Crystal Apple Awards in order to recognize a few of the tireless and dedicated local teachers. Since then, 281 have been awarded the distinction.

A community leader also will be surprised at the ceremony with the Special Achievement Award for their contributions to the education community.