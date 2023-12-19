12 upper body stretches to soothe sore arms

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

If you’ve been using dumbbells or doing bodyweight exercises to work your upper body, you may notice soreness or fatigue the day or two after, and that is normal! Stretching can help relieve tension, reduce soreness and restore your range of motion.

If you aren't currently committed to a fitness routine, stretching the upper body is still important.

A sedentary lifestyle or spending long hours sitting at a desk can lead to rounded shoulders and neck problems. Regular upper-body stretches can help alleviate this muscle soreness and stiffness, while maintaining flexibility, preventing muscle imbalances and improving overall posture. Plus, it can improve blood circulation to these areas, which can boost energy levels and reduce muscle fatigue.

Upper-body stretches

The upper body refers to anything above the waist, including the shoulders, hands, arms, chest and back. And this region of the body is often overlooked when it comes to stretching.

These upper-body stretches don’t require any equipment and can be done anytime throughout the day to help loosen up your arms, shoulders, neck and back.

upper body stretches chest stretch

Chest stretch

Stand tall straight with your feet hips-width apart and place your hands behind your back, interlocking your fingers. Straighten your arms down toward the ground and try to bring the palms together, bringing your shoulder blades toward each other until you feel a pull in your chest. Hold for a few breaths and then release.

upper body stretches wrist extension

Wrist extensions

While standing or sitting, fully extend one arm straight out in front of you. Bend at the wrist, pointing your fingers to the sky so that your palm is facing out. With the opposite hand, gently pull your fingers back toward you. Hold for a few breaths. Then, rotate your arm so that your fingers are pointing down toward the ground. Again, pull your fingers back toward you. Hold for a few breaths. Switch arms and repeat on the opposite side.

upper body stretches Oblique stretch

Oblique stretch

Stand tall with your feet hips-width apart. Extend your arms straight up above your head. Clasping your hands together, slowly lean to one side until you feel a pull in the opposite side of your body. Return to center and then repeat on the other side.

upper body stretches Neck pull

Neck pull

Stand with feet hips-width apart. With careful slowness, bend your neck to the left (think of bringing your left ear to your left shoulder). Gently place your left hand on top of your head for a deeper stretch. Hold the position for about 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

upper body stretches Side-lying thoracic stretch

Side-lying thoracic stretch

Lie down on your back, legs extended. Pull your right knee up to your chest. Allow your right knee to fall across your body to touch the floor. Keep your left leg straight on the floor. Extend your right arm out to the side. Use your left hand to press your knee down to the floor to obtain a deeper stretch. Hold for about 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

upper body stretches Overhead tricep stretch

Overhead tricep stretch

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Reach your left arm straight up to the ceiling. Bend at the elbow so that your hand reaches down behind your back. Try your best to touch the middle of your back with your hand. Use your right hand to press down gently on your left elbow to obtain a deeper stretch. Hold for about 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

upper body stretches Cobra pose

Cobra pose

Lie face down on a yoga mat. Place both palms flat on the mat, directly beneath your shoulders. Add a bend to your elbows, keeping them tucked into your sides. Inhale, then push the floor away from you to raise your chest off the mat. Roll your shoulders down and back, keeping your neck neutral. Hold this position for up to 30 seconds.

upper body stretches Cow face pose

Cow face pose

In a seated position, raise your right arm up to the ceiling. Bend the right elbow, reaching your hand down the back of your neck. Now, bring your left arm to wrap around your left side and reach up toward your right hand. Shift your arm up the midline of your back to clasp your hands behind your back. If you cannot reach, simply reach the fingertips toward each other as closely as possible. Breathe deep and evenly, holding for as long as you wish before switching sides to repeat.

upper body stretches Ragdoll pose

Ragdoll pose

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Add a slight bend to your knees. Exhale as you fold at the hips, allowing your torso to fall forward. Grasp opposite elbows as you shift your weight forward. Sway side to side for a bonus stretch. Hold for as long as desired, starting with 15 seconds.

upper body stretches Cross-body shoulder stretch

Cross-body shoulder stretch

In a standing position, extend your left arm across your chest toward the right side of the room. Use your right arm to draw your left arm closer to your body for a deeper stretch. Hold for as long as you’d like. Repeat on the other arm.

upper body stretches Thread the needle

Thread the needle

This is a powerful upper-body stretch that stretches the upper back, a hard area to stretch. Start in tabletop position, hands directly below your shoulders and knees below your hips. Lift your right hand up off the ground, following it with your gaze, as you thread it beneath your left arm. Gently rest your head on the ground, looking toward your hand. Hold for as long as you’d like before repeating on the other side.

upper body stretches Modified child’s pose

Modified child’s pose

With this modified child’s pose, you’ll get a deeper stretch in the lats. Start off by kneeling on the floor, toes together. Spread your knees to about the width of your yoga mat or towel. Extend your arms out straight on the mat in front of you and allow your torso to fall forward. Release all of the tension from your body, relaxing your shoulders and allowing tension to seep from your body. Now, shift your arms to the left side of the room (keeping them extended straight). You should feel a lengthening in your right lats. Hold for as long as you desire and then repeat on the other side.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com