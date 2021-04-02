9 vaccine mobile sites to give doses this weekend in South Florida. Here’s where to go

One-day mobile vaccination sites will open their doors to the public this weekend all over South Florida.

In partnership with community organizations, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is hoping to increase vaccine access to all Floridians by hosting mobile vaccine sites.

Each site will be able to administer 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To get a J&J shot at these sites proof of Florida residency is required and a person must match one of the following criteria: be 40 years old or older; healthcare worker with direct patient contact; long-term care facility resident or staff; or be 18 years old or older with high-risk health condition and have a physician-signed form.

While these sites do have set closing times, the sites can close sooner if they run out of doses.

Here are the mobile sites open this weekend:

Mobile sites open Saturday, April 3

▪ Greater Love Full Gospel Baptist Church

Where: 18200 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami Gardens

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Feeding South Florida - Town of Miami Lakes

Where: 14800 Ludlum Road

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ University Shopping Center

Where: 1615 SW 107th Ave. in Miami

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Misión Peniel

Where: 208 Boston Ave. in Immokalee

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Feeding South Florida - Assembly of God

Where: 1101 NW 33rd St. in Pompano Beach

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Westgate Park and Recreation Center

Where: 3691 Oswego Ave. in West Palm Beach

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile sites open Sunday, April 4

▪ Salvation Army

Where: 1907 NW 38th St. in Miami

When: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ University Shopping Center

Where: 1615 SW 107th Ave. in Miami

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Bedner Farms

Where: 35850 CR 880 in Belle Glade

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.