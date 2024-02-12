9-vehicle crash on highway in Tempe leaves 1 teenager dead

Two crashes involving nine vehicles killed one juvenile and closed the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at Loop 101 for nearly four hours Monday morning.

The first crash happened at around 8 a.m. between Rural and McClintock Roads, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. An SUV was changing lanes from left to right and collided with other vehicles in the lane, leading to a domino effect of crashes, DPS said.

That crash involved eight vehicles, including a dump truck that toppled over, landing in the HOV lane and spilling diesel oil on the road, as well as a pickup truck with a trailer that flipped over the concrete barrier into the Eastbound lanes. Scattered debris was seen across the westbound lanes on the Arizona Department of Transportation's cameras.

NOW: A crash involving several vehicles is blocking lanes in both directions of US 60 near Rural. Consider taking an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/vYrhTN2icr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2024

DPS said several people were transported to the hospitals for injuries, including two juveniles, one of whom died at the hospital.

The second crash happened as a result of the pickup truck landing in the eastbound lanes of the highway. DPS troopers stopped their emergency vehicles to block the overturned truck and trailer while ADOT set up traffic barricades.

During that time, an SUV — separate from the first incident — struck the rear of a DPS patrol vehicle while traveling eastbound. The patrol vehicle did not have anyone inside of it, but the driver of the SUV sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed until 12:14 p.m., marking almost four hours of closure. The investigation into the crashes was ongoing and exact details of the number of injuries were pending as of Monday afternoon.

