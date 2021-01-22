9 of Vice President Kamala Harris' best style moments

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on Inauguration Day. Bredan McDermid/Reuters

Though Vice President Harris most often wears suits, she has also worn stunning formal gowns.

Throughout her time in politics, Harris made statements with her style.

Kamala Harris wore a purple dress and coat by Christopher John Rogers while being sworn in as vice president.

Kamala Harris was just sworn in as the first female, Black, and Asian American vice president in US history. While the California native is an undeniable trailblazer in politics, she's also cemented herself as an expert in statement-making style.

From the all-white pantsuit she wore to address the nation after being confirmed as vice president-elect to her nods to American designers at the inauguration, Kamala Harris has proven that thoughtful style choices can make powerful words even more impactful.

Here are nine of Vice President Kamala Harris' best fashion looks.

While serving as attorney general of California in 2013, Kamala Harris wore a sparkling black gown with a sheer overlay to the Breakthrough Prize Inaugural Ceremony.

Kamala Harris attends the Breakthrough Prize Inaugural Ceremony at Nasa Ames Research Center on December 12, 2013. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The glittering gown is a far cry from what we usually see Vice President Harris wearing today but still showed off her personality. Harris accessorized her award-show-ready look with gold and white jewelry and a simple black clutch.

In a sequined Pamela Rolland gown, Harris attended the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2015 alongside husband Doug Emhoff.

Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2015. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While it's undeniable that Harris knows how to make a style statement, followers of the Vice President's fashion moments stress that the political icon would prefer people to pay more attention to her actions and words than her outfits.

"Kamala Harris does not want attention on her fashion," Susan Kelley, founder of the blog What Kamala Wore, told Yahoo Life. "She wants the focus to be on what she says and what she does."

While greeting people at San Francisco's annual Pride Parade in June 2019, Harris rocked a statement-making rainbow jacket.

Kamala Harris greets people at the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco in June 2019. Gabrielle Lurie/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

Harris paired the bold bedazzled jacket, designed by Levi's, with a pair of white jeans and her trusty Converse sneakers.

Harris has been known to wear Chuck Taylors consistently on the campaign trail and even opted for one of her many pairs to wear on the most recent cover of Vogue.

"I just love them!" she told the talk-show hosts of Desus and Mero. "It's either Chucks or heels ... always has been."

Harris made an appearance at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards wearing a black knee-length dress with statement sleeves.

Kamala Harris poses backstage at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Harris accepted her award and addressed the room of honorees about the importance of truth and representation.

"You speak the truth, the honorees tonight, about the need for women — particularly women of color — to be seen and heard and for their stories to be told, from the Senate floor to movie sets to concert stages," she said.

At the NAACP National Convention in 2019, Vice President-elect Harris wore a classic plaid gray suit.

Kamala Harris at the NAACP 110th National Convention in 2019. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Harris has worn the suit multiple times on the campaign trail as well, proving that if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

While campaigning in support of Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Harris paired a simple black turtleneck with a gray suit jacket.

Kamala Harris campaigns in support of Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in 2020. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

She finished the elegant look with a pair of black dress pants and leather boots.

Arguably one of Harris' most iconic looks was the white suit and silk blouse she wore to address the nation after winning the election.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on November 07, 2020. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Harris made a statement with her outfit, a white suit by designer Carolina Herrera, which many believe was in reference to the women's suffrage movement.

Wearing all-white ensembles has become synonymous with the women's suffrage movement and feminist issues in recent years. Democratic congresswomen have chosen to wear all-white on numerous occasions, including during Donald Trump's tension-filled State of the Union address in February 2020.

Harris sent a poignant message with her coat while attending a memorial for victims of the coronavirus pandemic on the eve of the inauguration.

Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial for victims of the coronavirus pandemic on January 19, 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

At the memorial event, Harris wore a statement camel coat designed by Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, the founder of Pyer Moss. At the start of the pandemic, the Pyer Moss studio announced it would donate $10,000 to buy PPE for frontline healthcare workers.

In addition, the brand also converted its studio space into a donation center for PPE. Pyer Moss also started a $100,000 fund to support small business owners who were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, a cause that is no doubt near and dear to Harris' agenda as the Biden administration works to push forward its COVID-19 relief bill.

Harris chose to spotlight two Black designers while being sworn in as the first female vice president.

Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris at the presidential inauguration in January 2021. JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

For the widely televised inauguration, Harris opted for a purple dress and matching coat made by American designer Christopher John Rogers. She paired the monochromatic look with shoes designed by Sergio Hudson, who also designed Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit, according to Insider's Darcy Schild.

Many noted that in addition to supporting American designers, Vice President Harris' ensemble may have also been a nod to celebrating bipartisanship. According to a report by Insider's Amanda Krause, Harris, Obama, and Hillary Clinton each made a powerful political statement by wearing shades of purple to the event. Purple, the combination of Democratic blue and Republican red, has long been considered to symbolize cooperation between the two major US political parties.

