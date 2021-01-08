These 9 Vintage Cars Are the Hot New Pandemic Buys

Brett Berk
  • <em>The Answer Is Always Miata</em> is a popular refrain among automotive aficionados, as this roadster combines charming good looks, everyday reliability, and smile-inducing driving experience at a very reasonable cost. These first-generation cars are the purest expression of this formula, and are everything ’70s and ’80s British and <a href="https://www.thedrive.com/vintage/4213/a-vintage-fiat-124-spider-is-a-future-collectible" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Italian roadsters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Italian roadsters</a> are, but without the leaks, breakdowns, and headaches.
  • The Boxster developed from a recipe <a href="http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2014-12-30/the-porsche-914-6-a-semi-forgotten-volkswagon-crossover-you-d-be-smart-to-invest-in-now.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Porsche invented with VW in the 1970s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Porsche invented with VW in the 1970s</a>: Engineer a somewhat affordable entry-level sports car; provide it with enough—but not too much—power, so that it won’t rival <a href="http://www.vanityfair.com/style/stick-shift/2013/07/porsche-911-carrera-douche?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the flagship 911 sports car" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the flagship 911 sports car</a>; give it some unique styling; and, most important, place the engine in the middle of the car to provide ideal balance and handling characteristics. The result is our favorite contemporary Porsche.
  • Known best for its million-selling second generation—which, with its Burt Reynolds <em>Smokey and the Bandit</em> imprimatur and absurd flaming-chicken hood decals, was revered by a certain category of retrogressive macho men—the Firebird gets a bad rep. This final (fourth) generation of this car brought true performance capabilities and a compellingly slippery shape in an affordable package.
  • The 240Z took everything that the innovative Japanese car company Datsun had learned about <a href="https://www.thedrive.com/vintage/1918/why-you-need-to-buy-a-datsun-240z" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:penetrating the American economy car market" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">penetrating the American economy car market</a> and applied it to building a sports car. It had looks, features, and performance that rivaled vehicles priced significantly higher, at an economical cost. The design is so resolved and perfect that, even 50 years later, Datsun (now Nissan) has <a href="https://global.nissannews.com/en/releases/nissanz-proto-unveiled" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:revived it for the latest Z car" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">revived it for the latest Z car</a>.
  • For a variety of <a href="https://global.nissannews.com/en/releases/nissanz-proto-unveiled" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:often performative or problematic reasons," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">often performative or problematic reasons,</a> Americans love pickup trucks. More than one in six of our nation’s new vehicle purchases is a pickup, and for decades the Ford F-Series has been the most popular of these. This is the progenitor of that dynasty, the first-generation F-Series, and its combination of ruggedness, utility, and butchy realness explains why it’s still beloved today.
  • Jeep invented the category of the luxury SUV with <a href="https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/travel/a5881/circling-the-wagoneers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this handsome, rectilinear, fake-wood-paneled sport ute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this handsome, rectilinear, fake-wood-paneled sport ute</a>. With leather seating surfaces; power-operated windows, seats, doors, and tailgate; and an easy-to-operate go-anywhere four-wheel-drive system, the Grand Wagoneer created the blueprint followed by countless others, including the R<a href="https://www.gq.com/story/how-to-buy-a-classic-range-rover?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ange Rover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ange Rover</a> and <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/features/a34223994/grand-wagoneer-fans-on-concept/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an all-new Grand Wagoneer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an all-new Grand Wagoneer</a>.
  • BMW did not invent the sport sedan, but it forged the mold it with <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2012/06/bmw-2002-collectible-car-60s-70s?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:its 1970s 2002" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">its 1970s 2002</a>. That car developed into the benchmark 3-Series. The fourth-generation 3-er, known internally as the E46, is perhaps the most beloved of all, with an alchemical balance of luxury, performance, delicacy, and directness that previous and future generations failed to meld. The M3 is the amped-up version of all of this, and it is divine.
  • Mercedes has been building groundbreaking <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2012/08/ranking-six-mercedes-sl?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two-seater SL sports cars since the mid-’50s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two-seater SL sports cars since the mid-’50s</a>. While many have been charming and innovative, this second-generation car is exemplary. Designed by genius Paul Bracq—who also did master work at BMW and Peugeot and helped design France’s high-speed TGV train—this delicate SL is known as the Pagoda Top, for its trapezoidal roof.
  • There is no car more ’80s than a Ferrari Testarossa. Named for the red crinkle-finish metal on the top of the V-12 engine, which is mounted behind the passenger compartment, it is best known for its shutter shade–like side strakes and its prominent placement on the foundational Michael Mann “Me Decade” TV show, <em>Miami Vice</em>.
1 / 9

1990–1998 Mazda MX-5 Miata ($7,500)

The Answer Is Always Miata is a popular refrain among automotive aficionados, as this roadster combines charming good looks, everyday reliability, and smile-inducing driving experience at a very reasonable cost. These first-generation cars are the purest expression of this formula, and are everything ’70s and ’80s British and Italian roadsters are, but without the leaks, breakdowns, and headaches.

From a midcentury Ford F-Series to a early-2000s BMW M3, experts explain the best vintage cars on the market—and how you can buy them right now

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Man pictured in Pelosi's office is arrested

    Images apparently showing Richard Barnett of Arkansas in the speaker's office became emblematic of the mayhem that tore across the U.S. Capitol.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

  • UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant

    "Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius," the country's Department for Transport said. In addition, it said, "Israel (and Jerusalem) would be removed from the list of travel corridors for England and people arriving from Jan. 9 from Botswana, Israel (and Jerusalem), Mauritius or Seychelles would need to self-isolate." The UK had previously said it had temporarily banned entry of passengers to England arriving from South Africa from Dec. 24, excluding British and Irish Nationals, visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would consider Trump impeachment articles

  • Perdue concedes race to Jon Ossoff, sealing control of Senate for Democrats

    With the country in turmoil, Georgia Sen. David Perdue has chosen not to put out an official statement on the riots, has not tweeted since Jan. 3 and has yet to concede to Jon Ossoff, even down a full percentage point in the vote.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Police arrest woman who tackled and falsely accused Black teen of stealing her phone

    Investigators coordinated with the New York City Police Department to arrest Miya Ponsetto, 22, for a fugitive warrant in Piru, California.

  • Ted Cruz Denounces Trump’s ‘Rhetoric’ during Riot

    Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday denounced the statement President Trump issued after a mob of his supporters descended on the Capitol building Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and unleashing a wave of violence that has resulted in the deaths of five Americans, including one Capitol Police officer.“The president's language and rhetoric often goes too far. I think, yesterday in particular, the president's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless,” Cruz said in an interview with ABC13 Houston."I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the president's language and rhetoric for the last four years," the Texas Republican added. "If you looked to what I have said, you will not find me say the same language or rhetoric."Trump refused to strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by his supporters despite his advisers reportedly urging him to do so as the chaos unfolded Wednesday afternoon. He eventually released a pre-recorded video statement, hours into the riot, in which he said he "loved" the people who surrounded the Capitol but urged them to go home peacefully."This was a fraudulent election but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you and you're very special. You've seen what happens. You've seen the ways others are treated which are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," Trump said.The riot occurred after Trump held a rally in front of the White House and repeated his claim that the presidential election was rife with voter fraud and that he had in fact won a second term. He urged his supporters to go to the Capitol, where Congress was in the process of certifying the electoral votes from each state, and "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.""We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump told the crowd during the rally. “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”The large crowd of Trump supporters eventually forced their way past Capitol Police and into the Capitol building, causing lawmakers to have to evacuate the Senate, where a joint session of Congress to certify the election results was ongoing. Five people died as a result of the clashes.Earlier this week, Cruz led a group of eleven Republican senators in announcing that they would object to the certification of one or more states’ electoral votes. He was one of six senators who continued to object to the certification even after a number of Senate Republicans who had previously committed to doing so backtracked, citing the violence that unfolded in the Capitol hours earlier.While they haven't explicitly named Cruz, Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton have condemned colleagues who objected to certification and sent fundraising emails touting their commitment to Trump as the Capitol was being overrun, as Cruz did.Cruz rejected the notion that his objection was at all related to the rioting in the Thursday interview."I do think it's really cynical for them to try and take advantage of what was a tragic event that occurred yesterday in Washington - the terrorist attack on the Capitol was despicable," Cruz said.

  • Mexico to ask help to get vaccines for migrants in US

    Mexico said Wednesday it has been trying to get help from non-profit groups or the U.S. government to get coronavirus vaccines for Mexican migrants working in the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico would keep trying “because it is a universal right.” Migrants without documents often have trouble accessing health services in the U.S.