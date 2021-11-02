9 Ways to Use Chickpeas (That Don't Involve Hummus)

Time

Rep. Adam Kinzinger ended his own career in the House last week, saying he preferred to fight the Trumpist wing of his GOP from the outside. Glenn Youngkin is heading into Election Day tomorrow in strong contention to become the 74th Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, a Trumpian heir to Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe. This is the state of the Republican Party at the moment: beholden to All Things Trump and fearful of seeming to give him or his allies even a moderate setback.