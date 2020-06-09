9 ways gyms will look different post-lockdown, from socially distanced workout classes to fewer lockers

picture alliance / Getty

As gyms begin to reopen across the US, there will be some major changes to the way you work out.

Although you may not be required to wear a mask, you will need to wipe down your machines more regularly, and you will need to social distance.

Group fitness classes will be smaller and locker rooms will be at limited capacity.

After the coronavirus started to spread throughout the US earlier this year, gyms across the country closed their doors, leaving many people to work out at home instead.

Now states are beginning to reopen, and some gyms are opening back up, too. Insider spoke with Adam Zeitsiff, president and CEO of Gold's Gym, and McCall Gosselin, Planet Fitness' SVP of communications, to find out what gym members can expect.

Here are nine ways gyms will be different, according to Zeitsiff and Gosselin.

Your pre-gym routine may involve a lot more planning.

Zeitsiff recommends you check with your gym before arrival to make sure they are actually open. He also said gym members should go the extra mile and inquire about new policies. For example, there may be no more towel service, so now you have to pack your own towel.

It's also important that you check what your local guidelines are requiring. If your state or city requires you to wear a mask while at the gym, then make sure you pack that as well.

Zeitsiff said to bring anything that will make you feel more comfortable while in public.

"Some members are bringing their own sanitizing wipes because they prefer to wipe things down on their own," he said. "Know ahead of time what your new routine is going to be."

Your gym may be less crowded because they can only operate at a limited capacity.

Some states are allowing gyms to open but only at 25% or 50% capacity. But that doesn't necessarily mean you'll have to wait to get into the gym.

Planet Fitness has opened 800 out of their 2,000 locations so far, but Gosselin said she has not seen an issue with the capacity requirements.

"People will be excited to come back, for sure," she said. "That's what we are seeing so far."

The check-in process will most likely be contactless.

Gosselin said Planet Fitness has asked all members to download the company's app so that each member can tap their bar code for entry on their own instead of handing over a card to the front desk staff member. Zeitsiff said Gold's Gym will implement the same policy, allowing members to hold their own phones up to the scanner.

Additionally, the staff member at the check-in counter will most likely be wearing a mask and gloves. Most gyms will not require members to wear a mask, as long as the state is not requiring people to do so.

Right now, states are not requiring gyms to do temperature checks on members when they enter, but Gosselin said Planet Fitness is doing daily temperature checks for its staff.