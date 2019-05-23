9 Ways Lyme Disease Changes You, as Told in GIFs

1. You’ve tried just about every new type of therapy you’ve read about.



You’ll do anything to bake those little Lyme buggies to a crisp — even if it means you’ll look like you’re wearing a rectangular space suit. You’re pretty sure your neighbors wonder what you’re doing getting zipped up into a strange looking puffy jacket every night while wearing your bikini from two summers ago, but you’re over niceties at this point.

2. You have Lyme-dar.



You’re pretty sure your favorite celebrity has Lyme disease. You weren’t even that surprised when you found out about Avril Lavigne’s recent diagnosis. Your Lyme radar is so in tune you’ve helped a few co-workers get diagnosed, one of your friends from high school, and that nice lady from your church group. It’s no surprise since modern blood testing is notoriously inaccurate, and it is more common than you think with 300,000 new cases each year, and many more missed (according to ILADS).

3. You know the names of all the antibiotics — yes, all of them.



You’ve nicknamed your wiener dogs Doxycycline and Zithromax for fun. Your mom is not amused.