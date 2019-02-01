9 Women Share How Fitness Helps Them Fight Their Chronic Illnesses

From Prevention

As an avid runner and marathoner, getting out for a daily sunrise run is just what I do. But it's not as simple as just waking up and scooting out the door a few minutes later.

Because I have Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel condition, I have to wake up at least an hour before I plan on running to use the bathroom-many times. Once that's mostly taken care of, I know my run will probably take twice as long as it should, because I'll likely have to make a handful of additional bathroom stops along the way. I have to plan my route based around the location and availability of public restrooms (or, uh, bushes and trees), and I can't wear anything tight because it will constrict my super-sensitive stomach.

But I keep lacing up my shoes and getting out the door-no matter how long it takes-because I refuse to let a chronic illness define my life. I want to be the one who defines my life, and I choose to define myself as a runner. Over the past 25 years, Crohn's disease has taken plenty from me-but I won't let it take away my precious miles.

Life with a chronic illness is hard, and when you live with one, many people are quick to tell you to "just rest" or "stop running." But for me, and for many others, breaking a sweat can actually be the best medicine. "Exercise is a wonder drug," says Shanna Levine, M.D., assistant clinical professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. "It's low-cost and can work almost immediately-so you owe it to yourself to get 30 minutes of moderate exercise a few times a week. Doctor's orders."

Here are nine more women who refuse to let their chronic illnesses hold them back-and who have found exercise to be the best coping mechanism when it comes to powering through the tough days.

"On a day-to-day basis, even if I'm not in the midst of a flare-up, I generally have an unpredictable bathroom schedule. It's very variable, and acts independently, no matter my food, water, etc., intake. And when I'm flaring, the irregularity turns into hyper-regularity-meaning I need to be near a bathroom all day, every day. I also get canker sores all over my mouth, I have no appetite, I'm extremely fatigued, and the smell of food makes me incredibly nauseated. I'm forced to live my life in the exact opposite way than I prefer.

"Fitness has always been part of my life, but my forays into distance running and yoga came after I was diagnosed in 2009. Being a runner is one of my primary self-identifiers. It gives me confidence and gives me goals to work toward. It helps shape who I am outside of having Crohn's disease. It's easy to get entrenched in 'being' your disease, since it's such a prominent part of life, but by establishing myself as a runner, I've been able to define who I am on my own terms, in my own terms. Even during a flare, I still call myself a runner, even when I'm physically incapable of running from being too weak. I know at some point I'll be able to run again, and that gives me hope and excitement when life is otherwise, well, crappy. And when running is too aggravating for my stomach, yoga has been a phenomenal way for me to deal both physically and mentally with this disease. Beyond the physically gentle nature of practicing yoga, I've realized that the incorporation of deep breathing into my day does wonders for my mind and gut. There's something about being present and in tune with your breath that simultaneously relaxes and energizes me." -Robyn Mayer, 28, Crohn's disease