9 Woodbridge Residents Died From COVID In January, Town Says

Carly Baldwin
·1 min read

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Woodbridge Township lost nine residents due to COVID-related illness in the month of January, according to Mayor John McCormac.

The ages of those residents are two women ages 62 and 70 and men ages 38, three men who were 64, and 68, 86 and 94.

Their vaccine status was not released by the town nor did the town disclose any of their prior comorbidities or pre-existing health issues.

Earlier this January, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said 75 percent of all COVID deaths among the vaccinated were people who had four comorbidities, or illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, psychiatric disorders or substance abuse problems.

On Friday, Jan. 21 Woodbridge ended its fourth worst week of new COVID cases, with 705 new positive cases in town.

However, the three weeks prior to that were even higher, said McCormac, with 788 at the end of December and then an all-time pandemic record of 2,698 and 1,631 cases the first two weeks of January.

"So this week was less than half of the prior week. We are definitely trending downward," said McCormac.

This reflects the same downturn in cases New Jersey is seeing across the state, as it appears the omicron variant may be winding down.

Woodbridge will have a children's vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and for 12 and up the next two Thursdays from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Please call 732-855-0600, extension 5004 for an appointment.

This article originally appeared on the Woodbridge Patch

