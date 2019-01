Reaching the caves—which exist year-round as part of the Big Four Mountain, spiking to 6,180-foot elevation at the top—is a hike all ages and most abilities can do, via the 2.2-mile Big Four Ice Caves Trail in the Mount Baker-Snoqualme National Forest . Fun fact: At an elevation of approximately 2,000 feet, the caves are near the lowest-elevation glacier in the lower 49 states (Alaska excluded).