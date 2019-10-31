9 worst Halloween candies for your teeth, according to a dentist

Dentists are cringing as Halloween rolls around once again. As is customary, children around the globe will go door-to-door and accumulate pounds upon pounds of treats pure sugar, which most kids will attempt to consume in one mere sitting.

Of course, parents should try to limit candy consumption for not only their sanity's sake, but for their dentist's sake as well. Letting children indulge is part of the fun, but parents should remind their kids to brush and floss, especially after the holiday.

"It's important to let your hair down and let kids be kids," said Dr. Ramin Tabib to AOL Lifestyle. "We [need to] make sure that they brush their teeth for a longer period than normal to remove any remaining sticky candies left behind."

Here's what made Dr. Tabib's list of the worst candies:

And while the doctor behind NYC Smile Design understands that kids should be kids, he also knows that not all candies are created equal. "The worst candies are the ones that linger around," he explained, "or the ones that are in contact with teeth for a long time and constantly bathe the teeth with sugar and feed the cavity causing bacteria."

Instead, parents should keep an eye out for candies made with dark chocolate and Stevia. "Dark chocolate contains naturally occurring polyphenols... that limit the bad effects of sugar," he said. Parents should also look out for "candies that are sweetened with Stevia that are naturally occurring and won’t promote cavities," the dentist concluded.

Shop Dr. Tabib's favorite candies below: