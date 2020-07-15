After 9 years, my father is finally closer to justice for his death at hands of police

In the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2011, Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., a 68-year-old former Marine with a heart condition and a history of mental health challenges, accidentally pressed the button on his medical alert pager while sleeping.

Local police were dispatched to Chamberlain’s public housing apartment in White Plains, New York, along with an ambulance. What followed was an escalating series of events inflamed by demonstrable police mishandling of the situation, explicit racial bias and sheer arrogance that ended when heavily armed police officers wearing tactical gear forced their way into his apartment where one of them shot him. He died about an hour later at the hospital.

That man was my father.

Since that terrible day, my life has revolved around a quest for justice, which got one step closer in May when an appeals court reversed a federal judge's decision to, among other things, allow the officers in the case to use qualified immunity — currently under fire across the country as an escape valve for police who break the law.

Mental illness and qualified immunity

With each incident of police violence and each report of an unarmed African American man dying at the hands of a cop, my family relives the trauma of losing my father all over again.

That happened when George Floyd was killed in May. What made Floyd's death different was that protesters started talking about the injustice of qualified immunity, something my family has been dealing with for years.

But my family and others dealing with the trauma of police violence feel like we've been here before. We've heard politicians promise police reform and not deliver results. Democrats and Republicans in Congress are arguing about the details, while more African Americans are being traumatized by police, threatened during protests and attacked by law enforcement for exercising their civil rights.

Trying to figure out how to deal with my father's death has meant hours of therapy for me.

I listened to the recorded medical alert call and heard my father pleading for officers to leave him alone. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, my father had a mental health challenge. We know that police officers are not mental health professionals. In Westchester County, where my father was killed, the mobile crisis prevention and response team doesn't have enough of a presence in the community. What happens when police are responding to a call involving someone who might be mentally ill with no crisis-intervention team available? The absence of a mental health professional on that police call is a recipe for escalation, violence and possibly death, as we've seen in the case of my father and many others.

The defund-the-police movement isn't about fully abolishing a law enforcement presence. It's about taking some of that police department money and giving it to other community leaders, like mental health professionals, to ensure functional environments for everyone who encounters police.

'Justice delayed is not always justice denied'

The road to justice for my father has not been an easy one.

In 2012, a grand jury failed to return indictments against the officers who killed my father. I filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court. But even before we got our day in court, a federal judge's reliance on qualified immunity cut out the heart of our case. It meant that evidence showing the police unlawfully entered my father’s apartment and used excessive force against him could not be heard at trial.