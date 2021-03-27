90,000 oily pennies dumped in Georgia man's driveway as final pay check from former employer

Naina Bhardwaj
·2 min read
Paycheck Pennies
Wheelbarrow filled with 90,000 oily pennies worth $915 in Fayetteville, Georgia on March 20, 2021. Olivia Oxley via AP

  • Andreas Flaten received his final paycheck from A OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City, Georgia.

  • His payslip was put on top of the pile with an explicit message from his former workplace.

  • The auto repair shop owner said he did not remember dumping the pennies before calling Flaten a "weenie."

A Georgia man had 90,000 oily pennies worth $915 dumped onto his driveway as a final paycheck from his former employer.

Andreas Flaten, from Fayetteville, Georgia discovered the greasy pile earlier this month as he left his house with his girlfriend, Olivia Oxley, who shared a video of the pennies on her Instagram account.

His final payslip had been placed on top with an explicit message on the envelope from A OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City, south of Atlanta where he worked as a manager, according to Sky News.

Flaten told the Associated Press: "This is a childish thing to do."

The former auto repair shop manager moved the pennies off of his drive and into a wheelbarrow in his garage and the 504lbs weight of caused the tires to deflate, the Independent reported.

He told Fox 5 that he had struggled to get his last paycheck after leaving his job in November following a disagreement over when he could leave work to pick up his child from daycare and called the auto repair shop a toxic work environment, the BBC also noted.

Flaten now spends his nights cleaning the pennies so that he can cash them in after it took an hour and a half to make a few hundred of the 91, 515 pennies usable and able to be cashed in, the AP added.

He told the AP: "I think that's going to be a lot of work for money I've already worked for. It's definitely not fair at all."

A OK Walker Autoworks owner, Miles Walker, told CBS46 he didn't remember doing the delivery but added: "It doesn't matter - he got paid, that's all that matters," before calling Flaten a "weenie."

Oxley, Flaten's girlfriend said she hopes her boyfriend's story brings awareness to how people "are treated so poorly by their employers."

