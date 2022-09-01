90,000 pounds pot seized in Cave Junction

Sep. 1—A California man faces felony marijuana trafficking charges after police on Tuesday raided an unlicensed growing operation that operated out of two Josephine County addresses, resulting in the seizure of more than 45 tons of illicit marijuana.

Christobal Farias Ayala, 34, of Newark, California, faces charges of unlawfully manufacturing and possessing marijuana.

The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team raided two Rockydale Road properties in Cave Junction, according to a news advisory issued by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office and documents filed by police in Josephine County Circuit Court.

JMET seized and destroyed 2,700 plants and 90,000 pounds of processed marijuana from multiple outbuildings during the search of properties at 5472 and 5770 Rockydale Road, according to the release. Police also seized wo firearms and $3,500 in cash.

The Tuesday raid pushed JMET's tally for the month of August to 87,700 plants and 115,000 pounds — roughly 57-1/2 tons — of processed marijuana.

Ayala was booked in the Josephine County Jail Tuesday and released Thursday after posting 10% bond on bail set at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.