The 90+ best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Save hundreds on home, fashion and beauty must-haves at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is in full swing and we're in deal hunting mode. We rounded up rare savings on top-tier brands like Kate Spade, Zella and Stuart Weitzman to help you find the absolute best deals available today on fashion, home and beauty essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best Nordstrom deals, plus find out how to enjoy even more shopping perks today.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

To help you find the best products at the best prices, we've scoured all the deals and are pointing you directly to the biggest savings, plus breaking down everything you need to know about the Black Friday-level shopping extravaganza. If you're ready to upgrade your summer wardrobe, add a few new beauty essentials to your morning routine or spruce up your home with seasonal decor, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is the place to shop.

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale: The best 25+ home deals at Nordstrom—shop Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix and Fellow

►Missed Amazon Prime Day? Solo Stove still has deals on Reviewed-approved fire pits you'll love

With impressive markdowns on Calvin Klein, Vitamix and Vineyard Vines, to huge discounts on best-selling denim and office attire, these deals are some of the best we've seen all year. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

The best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Story continues

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

Women's clothing and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Make your wardrobe pop with big savings on women's fashion at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has all your fashion needs covered. Make your summer style shine with steep savings on Spanx, Madewell, Nike and Stuart Weitzman right. now.

Men's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Snag savings on polos, slacks and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Ready to prep your closet for fall? Find markdowns on jackets, sneakers, pants and more today at Nordstrom.

Kids' clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Shop deep discounts on apparel and shoes for your little ones at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Refresh your little one's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on The North Face, Nike, Vineyard Vines and so much more.

Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Shop beauty deals on NuFace, Charlotte Tilbury and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Give your makeup bag a facelift right now by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Save big on Paula's Choice, Charlotte Tilbury and NuFace.

Home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 offers huge savings on home essentials, including bedding, kitchen tools and parenting products.

Spruce up your interiors with markdowns on bedding and kitchen essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. Enjoy price cuts on Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix and Nuna now.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Save on home, fashion and beauty essentials today during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Paula's Choice. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family. Better still, Nordstrom is expected to drop a new selection of daily beauty deals each day of the public sale, so you can shop a constant selection of refreshed deals through Sunday, July 31.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 officially started Friday, July 15. During the public portion of the sale you'll find epic price cuts on dresses, bedding, luggage and so much more. Nordstrom cardholders can enjoy even more shopping perks—including earning store points with every purchase. If you're not a cardholder yet, you can apply now to get a $40 bonus note and exclusive access to Nordstrom sales.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is slated to end on Sunday, July 31.

How long is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is 17 days long. The public portion of the sale started Friday, July 15 and continues through Sunday, July 31.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Some of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. We're especially loving the deals on pricier brands, like NuFace, Stuart Weitzman and Tumi.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shop 90+ fashion and home deals now