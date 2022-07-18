The 90+ best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is in full swing and we're in deal hunting mode. We rounded up rare savings on top-tier brands like Kate Spade, Zella and Stuart Weitzman to help you find the absolute best deals available today on fashion, home and beauty essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best Nordstrom deals, plus find out how to enjoy even more shopping perks today.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
To help you find the best products at the best prices, we've scoured all the deals and are pointing you directly to the biggest savings, plus breaking down everything you need to know about the Black Friday-level shopping extravaganza. If you're ready to upgrade your summer wardrobe, add a few new beauty essentials to your morning routine or spruce up your home with seasonal decor, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is the place to shop.
►Nordstrom Anniversary sale: The best 25+ home deals at Nordstrom—shop Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix and Fellow
►Missed Amazon Prime Day? Solo Stove still has deals on Reviewed-approved fire pits you'll love
With impressive markdowns on Calvin Klein, Vitamix and Vineyard Vines, to huge discounts on best-selling denim and office attire, these deals are some of the best we've seen all year. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.
The best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set from $74.90 (Save $24.01 to $30.10)
T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron for $113.90 (Save $56.09)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $119.90 (Save $60.10)
Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $189.99 (Save $88.01)
Nuna Pipa RX Infant Car Seat and Relx Base for $309.99 (Save $109.96)
Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On for $485.99 (Save $209.01)
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale
Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide
Nordstrom Anniversary sale credit card deal: Shop the sale early with a Nordstrom credit card
Nordstrom Anniversary sale fashion deals: 20+ best fashion deals on Spanx and Free People
Nordstrom Anniversary sale beauty deals: 20+ best beauty deals to shop
Nordstrom Anniversary sale home deals: 25+ best home deals available now
Nordstrom Anniversary sale shoe deals: 10 best deals on Adidas and Stuart Weitzman
Nordstrom Anniversary sale bag deals: 20+ best purse and luggage deals
Nordstrom Anniversary sale bedding deals: 13 best bedding buys
Nordstrom Anniversary sale Nordstrom Made deals: Shop Zella, Open Edit and more
Nordstrom Anniversary sale Barefoot Dreams deals: Save on bedding and loungewear
Women's clothing and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has all your fashion needs covered. Make your summer style shine with steep savings on Spanx, Madewell, Nike and Stuart Weitzman right. now.
True & Co. Tru Body Triangle Lace Racerback Bralette for $35.90 (Save $16.10)
Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses for $36.99 (Save $18.01)
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas for $40.90 (Save $18.10)
Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra for $47.90 (Save $24.10)
Spanx OnCore High Waist Mid-Thigh Shorts for $51.90 (Save $26.10)
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot for $69.90 (Save $30.05)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for $79.90 (Save $36.10)
Nike Air Max Dawn Sneaker for $87.99 (Save $22.01 to $27.01)
Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for $89.90 (Save $39.10)
Coach 57mm Gradient Square Sunglasses for $99.99 (Save $54.01)
Calvin Klein Abeni Lug Combat Boot for $119.99 (Save $59.01)
AG Mari High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans for $149.90 (Save $75.10)
Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $189.99 (Save $88.01)
Men's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Ready to prep your closet for fall? Find markdowns on jackets, sneakers, pants and more today at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom 4-Pack Regular Fit Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirts for $29.90 (Save $15.10)
Nordstrom Men's Shop Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt for $39.90 (Save $19.60)
Polo Ralph Lauren 5-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs for $39.99 (Save $19.51)
Nike Dri-FIT Flex Pocket Yoga Shorts for $44.99 (Save $18.01)
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt for $45.99 (Save $19.01)
TravisMathew Carlsbad Performance Shorts for $49.99 (Save $29.96)
Vineyard Vines Men's Sankaty Performance Polo for $59.99 (Save $35.01)
Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts for $64.90 (Save $33.10)
The North Face Resolve 2 Hooded Waterproof Jacket for $66.75 (Save $22.25)
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker from $67.99 (Save $20.01 to $22.01)
Bonobos Men's Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants for $69.90 (Save $29.10)
Cole Haan Generation ZerøGrand Stitchlite Sneaker for $83.99 (Save $36.01)
David Donahue Trim Fit Cotton Dress Shirt for $99.90 (Save $55.10)
Peter Millar Ultimate Sateen Five Pocket Pants for $99.90 (Save $65.10)
Ted Baker London Jones Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit for $564.90 (Save $283.10)
Emporio Armani G-Line Plaid Virgin Wool Suit for $1,271.90 (Save $423.10)
Kids' clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Refresh your little one's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on The North Face, Nike, Vineyard Vines and so much more.
Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 5-Pack Trunks for $15.90 (Save $8.60)
Zella Girl Kids' Live In High Waist Leggings for $24.90 (Save $14.10)
Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan for $24.90 (Save $14.10)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Sweatpants for $29.99 (Save $10.01)
Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot for $39.99 (Save $25.01)
The North Face Water Repellent Quilted Sweater Fleece Jacket for $40.99 (Save $14.01)
Vineyard Vines Kids' Exclusive Half Zip Pullover for $47.99 (Save $17.01)
The North Face Kids' Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Hooded Jacket for $65.99 (Save $23.01)
Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Give your makeup bag a facelift right now by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Save big on Paula's Choice, Charlotte Tilbury and NuFace.
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo for $32 (Save $12)
Kiehl's Since 1851 33.8-Ounce Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash for $39 (Save $20)
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse for $46 (Save $34)
Kiehl's Since 1851 33.8-Ounce Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer for $56 (Save $30)
Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme + Youth Power Crème Set for $98 (Save $82)
T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron for $113.90 (Save $56.09)
Home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022
Spruce up your interiors with markdowns on bedding and kitchen essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. Enjoy price cuts on Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix and Nuna now.
Viking Hard Anodized 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan for $39.99 (Save $20)
Nordstrom Marble and Acacia Wood Cake Stand for $52.90 (Save $26.10)
Ugg Coastline Plush Throw Blanket from $64.99 (Save $28.01 to $33.01)
Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set from $74.90 (Save $24.01 to $30.10)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $119.90 (Save $60.10)
Nuna Pipa RX Infant Car Seat and Relx Base for $309.99 (Save $109.96)
Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On for $485.99 (Save $209.01)
Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case for $609.99 (Save $265.01)
Nuna Mixx Next Refined Collection Stroller and Sling Bag Set for $629.99 (Save $219.96)
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Paula's Choice. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family. Better still, Nordstrom is expected to drop a new selection of daily beauty deals each day of the public sale, so you can shop a constant selection of refreshed deals through Sunday, July 31.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 officially started Friday, July 15. During the public portion of the sale you'll find epic price cuts on dresses, bedding, luggage and so much more. Nordstrom cardholders can enjoy even more shopping perks—including earning store points with every purchase. If you're not a cardholder yet, you can apply now to get a $40 bonus note and exclusive access to Nordstrom sales.
Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is slated to end on Sunday, July 31.
How long is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is 17 days long. The public portion of the sale started Friday, July 15 and continues through Sunday, July 31.
What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?
Some of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. We're especially loving the deals on pricier brands, like NuFace, Stuart Weitzman and Tumi.
Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?
Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shop 90+ fashion and home deals now