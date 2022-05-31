90+ best Memorial Day sales you can still shop—save at Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot

You can still shop the best Memorial Day sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Lowe's before the deals disappear.

Memorial Day 2022 was yesterday, however, there are still plenty of deals you can shop right now. Whether you're in search of discounts on mattresses, TVs, or furniture, the savings are steep. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on some of the best deals available after the long weekend.

The best Memorial Day deals you can shop

Right now, you can score tons of savings from the likes of lululemon, Walmart and Best Buy—and the savings don't just stop there. Whatever it is you're looking for, there are tons of markdowns still available now.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

We’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day 2022 sales still going on, including eye-popping deals on mattresses, appliances, home goods, clothing and so much more.

The best home and kitchen Memorial Day sales

If you’re looking to refresh your space on a budget, these Memorial Day home and kitchen sales have what you need. Shop the best deals at Macy’s, Lowe’s, Target and Wayfair right now.

Shop the best Memorial Day home and kitchen deals from Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair.

Appliances Connection: Give your kitchen or laundry room an update by shopping the Big Memorial Day sale at Appliances Connection. Enjoy savings of upwards of $3,000 on select ranges, refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves and more.

Ashley Furniture: Looking to spruce up your home? Shop Ashley Furniture's massive Memorial Day sale right now. Save thousands on customer-favorite sectionals, dining tables, patio sets and so much more.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Find everything you need for your home this summer at Bed Bath & Beyond. Shop the Memorial Day Sidewalk sale to save as much as 50% on already discounted home décor, bathroom must-haves, bedding and kitchen tools.

Butcher Box: Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get seven pounds of meat for free with your first delivery.

Frontgate: Hosting backyard gatherings this summer? Head to Frontgate to save up to 50% off sitewide, including furniture and outdoor entertaining pieces.

Harry & David: Send some treats to your friends and family with a gift basket from Harry & David. Shop the Memorial Day Savings event now to save up to 50% on gifts and gourmet food.

HSN: Browse HSN's First Big Summer sale for savings of up to 40% on summer essentials, home goods, kitchen tools and more. Plus, enjoy as much as 55% off clearance items. Meanwhile, enter coupon code HELLO10 at checkout to snag $10 off your very first purchase.

iRobot: Make your cleaning routine easier with robot vacuums, mops, air purifiers and more. Save up to $500 on select iRobot items through Sunday, June 18 and enjoy free ground shipping on all orders over $29.99 for a limited time.

Lowe's: Working on a few home improvement projects on your day off? Head to Lowe's to shop holiday deals on lawn and garden products, storage solutions, appliances, tools and more. Save up to 50% on grills and patio furniture and save up to $750 on appliances now.

Macy's: Macy's Memorial Day sale lets you save as much as 40% on fashion, home goods, kitchen appliances and more—fill your closets and pantry and steep savings today.

Overstock: The furniture retailer is offering huge savings of up to 70% during the ongoing Memorial Day Clearance sale. Shop now for deep discounts on mattresses, kitchen appliances, rugs and patio furniture.

QVC: Find everything you need for your home and closet during QVC's Unofficial Start of Sumer sale. New to QVC? Enter coupon code SURPRISE to save an extra $15 on your first order.

Ruggable: Keeping your rugs clean has never been easier with washable rugs we love right now at Ruggable. Enter coupon code STRIPES15 at checkout to save 15% on your total purchase.

The Home Depot: Browse Home Depot's Memorial Day offers to save up to 40% on mattresses and sheets, as well as up to 35% on furniture and kitchen appliances.

Wayfair: Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale for patriotic deals of up to 70% off on furniture, rugs, home décor, appliances, kitchen tools and more. Save big on power tools and lawnmowers, too.

The best mattress and bedding Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day is one of the best times of year to score major deals on mattresses and bedding, with deep discounts from almost all major brands and retailers—including some of our top picks.

Memorial Day is a great time to score huge savings on mattresses from brands like Purple, Saatva, Awara and more.

Amerisleep: Use your shortened week to unwind by shopping mattress markdowns today at Amerisleep. Save as much as $450 on beds and get free delivery, too, when you use coupon code AS450 at checkout. Plus, get 30% off adjustable bed bundles.

Avocado: Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save 10% sitewide—including as much as $800 off select mattresses—with discount code SAVE10.

Awara: Sleep soundly by taking advantage of Awara's stellar Memorial Day sale. Shop now to save up to $300 on the brand's line of hybrid mattresses and get $499 worth of accessories like sheets, pillows and a mattress protector.

Casper: Enjoy dreamy discounts at the Casper Memorial Day sale to save as much as $800 on customer-favorite mattresses right now. Plus, enjoy markdowns of up to 20% on select sleep bundles.

Cocoon by Sealy: The mattress brand is offering an incredible Memorial Day deal on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the our favorite mattresses. During the limited-time holiday sale you scoop the mattress for 35% off and get free pillows and sheets, too.

DreamCloud: DreamCloud mattresses are Reviewed-approved and they're on mega sale for Memorial Day 2022. Shop the brand's Biggest Offer Ever to save $200 on mattresses and get as much as $499 in free sleep accessories.

Gravity Blanket: Stay cozy this Memorial Day by shopping the brand's Memorial Day sale to save 15% on cooling weighted blankets and save 50% on the calm travel blanket.

Leesa: Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress. For a bed that your back and bank account will love, head to Leesa and shop their Memorial Day sale for savings of up to $700 on mattresses with two free pillows included.

Nectar: We love Nectar mattresses for their temperature regulation and side support, and, right now, you can take one home for $100 off. Better still, place your order today to snag up to $499 in free accessories with your mattress purchase.

Nest Bedding: Shop the Memorial Day sale to save up to 25% on luxury mattresses and as much as $1,337 on bundle deals.

Parachute: Parachute's selection of bedding, home goods and furniture rarely see markdowns, but, right now, they're selling for 20% off. Place your order by today, May 31 to scoop the savings.

Purple: Purple makes some of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now, you can save up to $300 on select mattresses in honor of Memorial Day 2022. Even better, you'll get an additional $500 off your purchase if you add an Ascent adjustable base to your cart.

Saatva: For resort-like luxury at home, you can't go wrong with a Saatva mattress. The brand makes one of our all-time favorite hybrid beds and, right now, you can save up to $350 off select mattress and bedding purchases when you spend $1,000 or more.

Serta: Find your perfect mattress right now at Serta. Shop the Memorial Day mattress sale to save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and adjustable base sets through Tuesday, June 14.

Tuft & Needle: Shop the Memorial Day 2022 sale to save up to $500 on mattresses, including one of the best we've ever tested.

The best tech Memorial Day sales

TVs, headphones, smart speakers, laptops and more are all marked down for Memorial Day. Shop epic deals from Best Buy, Samsung and Apple to score major savings.

Shop the best Memorial Day tech deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Amazon: Shop at Amazon to enjoy tons of Memorial Day deals for the best prices on tech, home goods, kitchen essentials, fashion and more.

Apple: Thinking about upgrading your devices? Now's the time to shop. Apple is offering elevated trade-in credits through today, May 31 for big savings on iPhones, iPads, Macs and more.

Best Buy: The tech retailer is offerings Memorial Day deals on some of our favorite brands right now at Best Buy. Save big on TVs, household appliances, laptops, cell phones, headphones and so much more.

B&H Photo: Whether you're looking for a TV, camera accessories, tablets or headphones, B&H Photo has you covered with a slew of Memorial Day 2022 savings on tech and accessories.

Crutchfield: If you’re in the market for home theater hardware, smartwatches, home audio or car audio, headphones or turntables, you won’t want to miss these hot Memorial Day 2022 deals from Crutchfield.

eBay: For epic savings on gently-used tech, eBay's Memorial Day sale is the place to shop. Save as much as 15% on refurbished headphones, laptops, smartphones and more.

HP: Score markdowns of up to 70% on laptops, monitors and more when you shop HP’s Memorial Day sale today.

Samsung: Shop Memorial Day sales on Samsung smartphones, TVs, wearables, appliances and more for savings of up to $4,000 through Wednesday, June 8.

Sennheiser: Save up to $200 on Sennheiser headphones, including the ones we tested, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.

Walmart: Looking for affordable summer essentials? Shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale to scoop stellar rollbacks on must-have tech like TVs, laptops and smart appliances. Meanwhile, shop incredible markdowns on patio furniture, pool toys, fashion essentials, home goods, kitchen tools and more.

The best lifestyle Memorial Day sales

From outdoor gear to pet supplies, shop today's best Memorial Day deals on Yeti, Chewy, Rifle Paper Co. and Solo Stove.

Enjoy summer with Memorial Day sales from Solo Stove, Priceline, Rifle Paper Co. and more.

Artkive: Head to Artkive to transform your kiddo's school art projects into stunning keepsakes. Enter your email to save $10 on your first Artkive box.

Chewy: Shop wag-worthy deals for National Pet Month right now at Chewy. Save big on dog and cat toys, treats and so much more.

Expedia: Celebrate the start of summer with seasonal savings on hotel stays and vacation packages at Expedia. Members of the Expedia rewards program can get 20% off select hotels when you book by today, May 31 for stays through Tuesday, September 6.

Happy Planner: We think Happy Planners are fun to use and great for staying organized. Best of all, they're 30% off right now for Memorial Day 2022.

Hotels.com: Book a hotel through Hotels.com by today, May 31 to save 20% on stays through Tuesday, September 6. All you have to do in sign up for the Hotels.com rewards program with your email to start saving ahead of summer vacation.

Minted: Through today, May 31, save 15% sitewide (excluding fine art) during Minted's Memorial Day sale with the code MEMORIALDAY22 at checkout. Shop personalized Father's Day gifts and custom artwork.

Priceline: Ready for a vacation? Priceline is offering savings of at least 15% off select hotels when you book by today, May 31 for stays through Thursday, June 30.

Rifle Paper Co.: The stationary brand makes colorful planners and accessories that are currently marked down by 25% when you enter coupon code BLOSSOM at checkout.

Solo Stove: For a limited time, customers can save as much as 45% on smokeless fire pits, fire pit bundles and accessories. We chose the lightweight and portable Bonfire as one of the best fire pits we’ve ever tested and it is currently marked down from $399.99 to just $219.99.

WeightWatchers: Prioritize your health this Memorial Day 2022 by signing up for a WeightWatchers membership today. Join now and get two months free with select plans.

Wild One: Treat your furry friend to a new walking kit that includes a leash, harness and poop bag dispenser for 30% off

Yeti: Looking for a personalized Father's Day gift? Head to Yeti and enjoy free customization on durable Rambler tumblers, Rambler bottles and dog bowls through Wednesday, June 1.

The best fashion and beauty Memorial Day sales

Upgrade your closet ahead of summer with the best Memorial Day clothing sales from J.Crew, Anthropologie, Nike and more.

Get set for summer and save big with markdowns on clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids from major brands like Nike, Adidas, Athlete, Coach and J. Crew.

Aerie: Dive into Memorial Day weekend with a new swimsuit. Shop one-pieces, bikini tops and bikini bottoms now to save up to 50%. To get even more discounts, Aerie is offering markdowns of up to 60% on tops, bottoms and swim coverups.

Adidas: The sneaker brand is offering Memorial Day savings through today, May 31 when you enter coupon code SUMMER at checkout to get 25% off select full-price and sale items.

Allbirds: Run, don't walk to enjoy 25% off select styles at Allbirds right now. The fashion retailer doesn't host many sales, so you won't want to miss these deep discounts.

American Eagle: Stock up on men's and women's summer styles with up to 60% off everything at American Eagle right now, including tops, shorts, dresses and more.

Anthropologie: Anthropologie's sale section is stocked with summer styles and right now, you can snag an extra 40% off all markdowns for a limited time. Enjoy discounts on dresses, summer essentials and more.

Astr The Label: Take an extra 30% off sale styles at Astr The Label just in time for summer. Shop wedding guest dresses, tops and scoop extra Memorial Day savings right now.

Banana Republic Factory: For the best Memorial Day closet refresh, head to Banana Republic Factory and save up to 70% sitewide, including dresses, shorts, tops and more. Plus, get an extra 15% off your entire purchase through today, May 31.

Benefit Cosmetics: Scoop special weekend discounts at Benefit Cosmetics and save 25% on select value sets, including eyebrow gel, mascara and pore primer.

Betsey Johnson: Make a style statement this summer with eye-catching handbags and accessories from Betsey Johnson. Shop the Memorial Day sale today to save up to 50% and get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Bombas: Looking for a good Father's Day gift? Get dad a pair of socks he'll love and use the coupon code USAT20 at checkout to get 20% off your first order.

Carhartt: While summer may be just around the corner, it's a great time to stock up on winter gear on a budget. Shop Carhartt's refreshed clearance section for incredible discounts on gloves, hats, vests, jackets and more.

Coach: Shop Coach's sale section to save up to 40% on select handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories and clothing for Memorial Day 2022.

Coach Outlet: Step into summer in style and save a whopping 70%, plus an extra 15%, on tons of totes, crossbodies and purses today at Coach Outlet. Just enter coupon code SUMMER15 at checkout to enjoy the extra savings.

Crocs: Complete your relaxed summer look with a cute pair of Crocs, currently retailing for up to 40% off for Memorial Day 2022. Better still, enter coupon code EXTRA20 for an additional 20% off your total purchase.

Eddie Bauer: Enjoy the great outdoors in style by shopping discounts on gear, footwear and clothing at Eddie Bauer. For a limited time, save up to 50% during Eddie Bauer's Memorial Day sale.

Everlane: Head to the beach in style this Memorial Day with a new swimsuit or warm-weather outfit from Everlane. Shop the Memorial Day sale to save up to 40% right now.

EyeBuyDirect: Save 20% on frames and 30% on lenses during EyeBuyDirect's Memorial Day sale when you use code YAYSALE at checkout.

Gap: Shop Memorial Day markdowns right now at Gap. Use coupon code SUNNY to enjoy 50% off select tees, tanks and shorts and up to 40% off everything else through today, May 31.

GlassesUSA: Shop the Memorial Day sale to save 60% on select frames with code MEMORIAL60 and enjoy buy one, get one free deals on select items with discount code BOGOFREE.

Glossier: For the biggest savings on skincare products, makeup and more, Glossier has you covered. Shop the Friends of Glossier Summer sale now through today, May 31 and save 20% with discount code FOG22.

Huckberry: Outdoor enthusiasts can shop discounts on clothing, footwear and outside gear perfect for hikes and camping trips. The retailer's Memorial Day Weekend sale is running through today, May 31 and lets you save up to 35% on tons of most-wanted products right now.

JCPenney: Shop the JCPenney Memorial Day sale and save up to 60% across all categories. Better still, enjoy an extra 30% off select products with coupon code HONOR30.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on stylish totes, handbags and crossbodies and get free ground shipping on every order. Snag a free beach towel with every purchase of $175 or more while supplies last.

lululemon: lululemon's We Made Too Much section features tons of the brand's iconic leggings, sports bras, tanks and more.

Michael Kors: Shop for affordable summer handbags right now at Michael Kors. Browse the recently refreshed sale section for tons of new markdowns on crossbodies, totes and more and use coupon code MDW25 for an extra 25% off already-discounted styles.

Nike: Save as much as 40% on sneakers, sportswear and more by shopping the athletic retailer's sale section today. Use coupon code SAVE20 to get an extra 20% select styles right now.

Nordstrom: Refresh your closet ahead of summer 2022 with up to 60% off designer clothing, shoes and accessories right now at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale running through Sunday, June 5.

Old Navy: Pick up cute summer basics for as much as 60% off right now, including tees, tanks, shorts and swimsuits.

Paula's Choice: Shop the sitewide sale to save 15% on the brand's cult-favorite skincare products now. Better still, enjoy free shipping on orders of $49 or more and enter code OMEGA at checkout to get a free Mini Duo with orders of $49 or more.

Reebok: Take up to 50% off sneakers for men, women and kids, and shop huge price cuts on athletic clothing, including tees, shorts and joggers. Just enter coupon code MDW at checkout to scoop the savings with purchases between $100 and $.

Revolve: Dance through wedding season 2022 in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. Right now you can shop the brand's Memorial Day sale to save as much as 50% on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop the Designer sale to save up to 50% on tons of most-wanted styles. Meanwhile, sign up with your email to receive the coupon code ACCOUNTSF to save 10% on your next order.

SKIMS: Shop the Bi-Annual SKIMS sale for huge savings on best-selling bras, bodysuits, leggings and more. Plus, give your underwear drawer a refresh and shop five for $35 deals on select panties now.

Steve Madden: Refresh your summer shoe styles with 40% off select shoes at Steve Madden. Use the coupon code SUNNY at checkout to scoop the Memorial Day 2022 discount at the shoe retailer.

Supergoop: Enjoy summer fun while also protecting your skin from harmful UV rays by shopping cult-favorite products at Supergoop. Enter your email to unlock 10% off your first purchase right now.

The Beard Club: Pick up some of our favorite Father's Day gifts for 20% off right now at The Beard Club. Just enter coupon code DAD at checkout to scoop the savings.

Tory Burch: Make a splash this Memorial Day with chic savings on handbags, shoes and accessories. Shop the sale section now to save hundreds on tons of best-selling pieces.

Ulta: Shop the beauty retailer's Memorial Day 2022 deals to get select mascaras for just $15, save 30% on Clinique products and up to 50% off Juvia's Place makeup items.

Urban Outfitters: Want to add some new dresses and denim to your wardrobe? Head to Urban Outfitters now to save up to 50% on select items.

Victoria's Secret: Whether you're after a sweet, sporty or sexy summer look, Victoria's Secret has your back. Shop the 50% off sale today to save on bras, underwear, sleepwear, swimsuits, accessories and more.

Vince Camuto: Stay trendy this summer by shopping warm-weather fashion essentials right now at Vince Camuto. Enjoy an extra 30% off sale styles when you enter code SALE30 at checkout.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day 2022 was yesterday, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

What are the best Memorial Day 2022 sales?

Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big ticket items, like mattresses, tech and furniture. The three-day holiday weekend historically sees Black Friday-level markdowns on many of our favorite home essentials and electronics with some sales continuing on past the holiday for a few extra dats. If you're looking for sales on more affordable items, don't worry—you'll still find plenty of markdowns on fashion, kitchen tools, beauty products, pet essentials and more.

Where should I shop this Memorial Day 2022?

Depending on what you're looking for, Amazon is a great one-stop shopping spot. You'll find markdowns on everything from fashion and kitchen essentials to home goods and smart tech.

For mattresses, Tuft & Needle and Saatva are some of our favorite places to shop. Both brands sell top-quality sleepers, and the current Memorial Day discounts are nothing short of dreamy.

