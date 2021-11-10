'90 Day Fiancé' star 'Big Ed' Brown gets engaged to Liz Woods

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods from "90 Day Fiancé" are engaged. TLC

"90 Day Fiancé's" Ed "Big Ed" Brown is engaged to Liz Woods, People exclusively reported.

The couple recently reconnected after their split in season one of "90 Day: The Single Life."

"Am I your forever?" Brown asked Woods at a dinner. "She said yes ... And I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find."

"90 Day Fiancé" and "90 Day: The Single Life" star Ed "Big Ed" Brown is officially engaged to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, People reported.

"We are each other's forever, and, yes, we are engaged!" the couple told Insider.

Brown told People that after his split with Woods in the first season of "The Single Life," he realized she was the one he is meant to be with.

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," he said. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz - it's just surreal."

Woods was the first to make contact with Brown after their split, feeling like she had to tell him when her dog, Teddy, died.

Since then, the couple slowly grew closer until Brown invited over Woods for a relationship-changing dinner, People reported.

He asked her: "'Am I your forever?' And she said yes," Brown said. "And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find."

The couple has had a famously up-and-down relationship over the course of the show.

