‘90 Day Fiancé’ star faces jail time after being convicted of kidnapping and domestic assault

“90 Day Fiancé” star Geoffrey Paschel is facing significant jail time after he was convicted of kidnapping and domestic assault charges.

A two-day trial for ended with the conviction on Paschel, who faced charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.

The charges related to an incident that took place in 2019 when Paschel’s ex-fiancée told police that he has assaulted her, according to People magazine.

”Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged,” the district attorney said.

In addition to a slew of injuries she sustained during the assault, Paschel’ ex-fiancée was also diagnosed with a concussion.

During his brief trial, Paschel claimed that the wounds his ex sustained were all self-inflicted.

Paschel faces between 12 and 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole due to his previous criminal history.

Paschel starred in season four of the popular TLC show where he got engaged to Varya Malina, who was not the victim of this incident, Viewers of the show had demanded that TLC remove him from the show at the time of its airing due to the nature of the allegations made against him.

He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 3