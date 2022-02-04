'90 Day Fiancé' star sentenced to 18 years in prison





A former cast member on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday, according to the Knox County District Attorney General.

A press release from Charme P. Allen's office reports that Geoffrey Ian Paschel was convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Paschel's charges stem from an altercation involving his tex, during which he reportedly grabbed her by the neck, slammed her head against the wall several times, threw her ground and dragged her. After the victim managed to escape from the house when Paschel fell asleep, officers noted she had a bruised forehead and abrasions on her back, arms and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion, according to Allen's office.

During a two-day trial in October, Paschel claimed the victim's injuries were self-inflicted.

Due to prior convictions, including two federal drug trafficking convictions, Paschel was labeled a Range II offender. His prior ex-wife also claimed she had been subjected to several previous incidents of domestic violence by Paschel.

The reality TV star has been sentenced without the possibility of parole.

"With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time," Allen said.

Varya Malina, Pachel's partner with whom he starred on season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," commented on Pachel's sentencing in a Friday Instagram post.

"To be honest we didn't expect much from this sentencing. 18 years? Alright, we passed the bottom, that means there's only one wayup!" she wrote. "The grounds for the appeal became even stronger."