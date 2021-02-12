These 90-day fiancés have been stuck in limbo for more than a year. Blame the coronavirus

Monsy Alvarado, NorthJersey.com

They expected to be together this Valentine’s Day, sharing a romantic meal perhaps, holding hands and planning their future as newlyweds in the United States.

Instead, Jason Eidelstein of North Bergen will spend the holiday thousands of miles from his fiancée, Maira Alejandra Brandon Guerrero, who lives in Cali, Colombia. In Sierra Vista, Arizona, meanwhile, Sara Bourland plans to reminisce over old photos in a video call with her betrothed, Benjamin Stevenson of Fife, Scotland.

The engaged couples are among thousands who have been forced to live apart over the past year not only because of COVID-19 travel restrictions but also because of a near-complete pause by the U.S. State Department in issuing K-1 visas. Those documents permit foreign-born fiancées of U.S. citizens to move legally to America to get married.

As the couples wait for the visa process to be finalized, they have written letters, hired attorneys and begun a social media blitz using the hashtags #Loveisnottourism, #Resumek1visa and #Letusmarry to bring awareness to their heartache.

“I never thought they would delay it so much, we were separated for 10 months because of travel bans,’’ said Eidelstein, who was able to visit Colombia in November and hopes to return in March. “We are literally waiting for the call that says that we need to get ready for the final interview, but we have been waiting for that for quite some time now.”

K-1 visas have gained fame lately, inspiring the reality TV show "90-Day Fiancé" on the TLC network. They require a foreign-born fiancé who comes to the U.S. to tie the knot within 90 days of entry. The couple must show proof of their relationship through photographs and correspondence and also submit documents that include birth certificates, passports, background checks and police reports clearing travelers of any criminal history.

The number of such visas approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and issued by the State Department had been growing in recent years. More than 35,000 were issued in the fiscal year that ended in September 2019.

But that fell to 16,849 in fiscal 2020, according to State Department figures. The drop was due largely to COVID-19-driven closings of U.S. embassies and consular offices, which suspended routine visa services.

On Jan. 25 the Biden administration added another hurdle with a proclamation that called for continued restrictions on travel from the United Kingdom, China, South Africa and other countries affected by new variants of the virus.

U.S. embassies and consulates, which conduct final in-person interviews for K-1 visas, have continued to provide “emergency and mission-critical” services since March and will continue to do so as they are able, a State Department spokesperson said. But they could not provide specific dates for when each office would resume specific services, or when they would return to processing visas at pre-pandemic levels.

”As it becomes safe to resume more consular operations at each U.S. mission, posts are instructed to give K visa cases a high priority,’’ said a statement from the agency.

Last year, 153 couples who found themselves stuck in the process sued the departments of State and Homeland Security, as well as the U.S. Attorney General. In November, a federal judge in Washington D.C. ruled in the case, Milligan v. Pompeo, and ordered the government to resume processing visas for the plaintiffs.

North Jersey restaurants: Special Valentine's Day meals for dine-in, take-out

Valentine's Day: The most romantic proposals conspired on at North Jersey restaurants

Why do we buy red roses for Valentine's Day?: Let us count the reasons

Still, many consulates have been slow to resume interviews, said Prem Kumar of Oakland in Bergen County. His company, Visa Tutor, helps couples navigate the sometimes complex K-1 process but has found most applicants still blocked. Priority has been given to those whose interviews were scheduled and later canceled, and others who were plaintiffs in the suit, he said.

"Some people are seeing movement and other people are not, and it's a bit of a mess and a lot of heartache and people are really anxious to get this over with soon,'' Kumar said.

K-1 visas provide one of the quickest paths to citizenship in the U.S., normally taking between 8 to 12 months. They've also raised fraud allegations, prompting a a U.S. Senate hearing in 2017. Couples interviewed by The Record and the USA Today Network said they never expected to fall for someone abroad, and that their love is real.

"I've gotten plenty of comments from people,'' said Briana Grim of Georgia whose fiancé is currently in Venezuela. "It's frustrating, but this is a real relationship."

Canceled interviews

Stevenson, the Scotsman, had completed his medical screening and was only nine days away from his final interview at the American embassy in London when the 29-year-old's interview was canceled last March. Bourland, his fiancée in Arizona, was crushed. The pair had been engaged since November 2017 after a whirlwind romance that started in a Facebook group where they connected over their love of animals and garlic bread.

Benjamin Stevenson of Scotland was only days away from his scheduled interview to receive his fianc&#xe9;, visa when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His fianc&#xe9;, Sara Bourland of Arizona is still waiting for the final approvals for him to move to the United States so they can get married.
Benjamin Stevenson of Scotland was only days away from his scheduled interview to receive his fiancé, visa when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His fiancé, Sara Bourland of Arizona is still waiting for the final approvals for him to move to the United States so they can get married.

“I have to have my husband here, I can’t keep living my life like this,’’ said Bourland. “I’m 32-years old. I want to have children. I want to be together, and I want to start our lives. We were ready to do that in March.”

Grim can relate. The 30-year old from Atlanta constantly monitors the activities of the U.S. embassy in Bogota, Colombia, where fiancé Alejandro Segnini would have to appear for an interview. The pair met in Lima, Peru, where both had been working in 2017, he as a bartender and she helping to organize cultural exchange programs for a non-governmental organization.

They dated for more than a year, before Segnini proposed in 2019, she said. Grim moved back to the U.S. and began the process of bringing him to Georgia, which she had read would take a few months. After submitting their petition, they received initial approval in March 2020.

“It should have been easy-peasy from there," Grim said. "But each month went on and there was just no update.

“I check the status every week, and I call the embassies and I get the same generic answer that they are not processing it, and they would let us know when they do.”

Grim said she understands they're in the midst of a pandemic. But many businesses in both countries are still operating, and she is baffled why embassies are not processing K-1 cases.

She hasn't seen Segnini in person since September 2019.

“That’s the hardest part, just being apart from him for so long," she said. "I don’t get to hold his hand."

Fighting cancer alone

Eidelstein, the North Bergen man, didn't expect to meet his future wife when he flew to Colombia in November 2017. Two of his buddies had bailed on the trip, and he'd be traveling solo. But his ticket was non-refundable so he boarded a plane to a country he had never been to before.

He met Maira at a café in Bogota. They spent two days together exploring the capital city before he had to return to New Jersey. A few months later, he went back, and their friendship turned romantic after he met her mother and her young daughter, Sarahi, who is now 8 years old.

The couple got engaged in August 2019, and were approved for their K-1 visa the following April, just as the first wave of the pandemic was raging. As Eidelstein waited to hear when medical screenings and an interview would be scheduled, he was diagnosed with cancer of the tongue. He had hoped that Brandon Guerrero would arrive before he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation treatment during the summer.

Eidelstein has since recovered and was able to spend a few weeks with Brandon Guerrero in Colombia in December, after being apart nearly a year. He still doesn't know when she and Sarahi will be able to travel to the U.S.

"It was really tough to leave them, especially after what has happened since the last time I left them,'' he said, adding he plans to return to Colombia next month. "We will continue to do what we are doing until we get the green light."

Jason Eidelstein and his fiancee, Maira Alejandra, have been kept apart during the pandemic as her K1 visa has been delayed. Eidelstein is converting the spare room in his North Bergen home into a room for his fiancee&#39;s daughter Sarahi Wilches Blandon, 8. Eidelstein looks forward to being a father to Wilches Blandon and having her move to New Jersey. Shown on Wednesday February 10, 2021.
Jason Eidelstein and his fiancee, Maira Alejandra, have been kept apart during the pandemic as her K1 visa has been delayed. Eidelstein is converting the spare room in his North Bergen home into a room for his fiancee's daughter Sarahi Wilches Blandon, 8. Eidelstein looks forward to being a father to Wilches Blandon and having her move to New Jersey. Shown on Wednesday February 10, 2021.

With the delay continuing, more couples have pinned their hopes on lawsuits.

James Petersen, of La Salle, Illinois., and his wife-to-be, Victoria Reynisdottir, 19, who lives in England, said they are moving forward with adding their name to a suit. The 21-year old said he had resisted it in the past because of the cost, but now feels it might be the only way to get things moving.

That option worked for Eric Moglia, 25, of Montville, . His fiancée, Paula Monjo Martinez, 24, arrived this month from Barcelona, Spain. The couple had been waiting since early 2020 for an interview and ultimately contacted a lawyer in the fall.

"The lack of communication with the government and the embassies prior to the lawsuit was sad, and no one knew anything,'' he said.

Monjo Martinez was able to get her interview in January and finally received her K-1 visa. Pandemic restrictions meant she had to travel to Aruba for 14 days before she could enter the U.S. on Feb. 6.

The couple hope to get married in March or April in a ceremony at the Morris County Courthouse. A larger celebration in Spain will have to wait.

"Luckily we stayed strong," Moglia said. "Love stayed strong.''

Monsy Alvarado is the immigration reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news about one of the hottest issues in our state and country, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: alvarado@northjersey.com

Twitter: @monsyalvarado

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: COVID-19 has '90-day fiancés' in limbo and apart on Valentine's Day

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyers find a way to blame antifa for Capitol riot

    Donald Trump's lawyers made the case Friday that it was a "preposterous and monstrous lie" to suggest that the former president had incited an insurrection by his supporters on Jan. 6, and that the violence could be blamed on a "small group" of "extremists," including "a leader of antifa."

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, however Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events which was subsequently noted in Politico’s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • 18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico

    Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara. In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful.

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: "Since last fall, I've spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I've also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn't know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss."I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged," Haley told Politico in December. "This is not him making it up."She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?"“There's nothing that you're ever going to do that's going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He's got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans."He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him," she said. "And we can't let that ever happen again."The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I'm disgusted by it."Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vodafone Germany suspends China TV from cable

    Vodafone Germany has had to stop distributing China's state-owned CGTN television on its cable services as a result of a media row between Britain and China. The unit of British telecoms group Vodafone said on Friday it hoped to restore CGTN to its services, but that it currently did not have a valid licence to do so. Britain last week revoked a licence that let CGTN be distributed in Britain.

  • British-Iranian academic who escaped Iran accused of sexually abusing colleagues

    A British-Iranian academic who recently escaped from Iran has been accused of being a sexual predator after several of his alleged victims came forward to warn that he should not be allowed to work with women. Kameel Ahmady, who fled across Iran's mountains to Turkey before arriving in Britain, is known in Iran for his anthropological work on child marriage and female genital mutilation [FGM]. But after the news broke of his escape, which was first reported in the Guardian, four women approached the same newspaper and accused him of sexual abuse, which he denies. "When I heard about his other [alleged] victims, and the fact that they were being largely, if not completely ignored, I could not bottle it up any longer,” one alleged victim said. "Every single thing I know about [Ahmady] makes their testimonies credible. He is a predator and a serial abuser. I am so afraid that he will go on to have other opportunities to work with vulnerable women, and hurt them the way he hurt me," said another accuser. Mr Ahmady has strongly denied the allegations, describing them in a statement as "baseless slander." He also suggested that they had been fabricated by people colluding with the Iranian regime. "Since my escape from Iran, rival individuals and groups have been brought to bear upon me with the sole intention of destroying me, my research, as well as my professional and personal standing,” he wrote. “The press is now being manipulated by them and those afraid of them, and those seeking to displace me as a scholar in my field.” One of his accusers has claimed that Mr Ahmady began a sexually explicit conservation with her and that tried to give her lemonade laced with alcohol. He is also alleged to have summoned her to his room on the pretext for a work meeting, locked the door and assaulted her. Another alleged victim claimed that Mr Ahmady went to the bathroom during what she believed was a work meeting and then reappeared naked. The abuse allegations first emerged last year, which prompted Mr Ahmady to apologise in a message on social media which according to the Guardian has now been deleted. But after his interview with the Guardian, several alleged victims came forward again. This prompted Mr Ahmady to post a message on social media in which he apologised for "mistakes" he had made in the workplace, though according to the Guardian the message has since been deleted. He also said he was "not a rapist or an abusive person." Mr Ahmady was also investigated by the Iran Sociology Association, which suspended his membership as it said that "at the minimum, some abuse of power had occurred”.

  • Fort Worth: Nurse crawled out of deadly 1.5-mile Texas pile-up and went to work

    Rebecca Benson says aftermath of accident was ‘like a zombie movie’

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22. A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • France, Germany seek Russia sanctions over Navalny, diplomats say

    The European Union is likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead, three diplomats said. The sanctions, in response to the jailing of Putin's main domestic critic Alexei Navalny, could be the first to be imposed under a new framework enacted in December, which allows the EU to take measures against human rights violators worldwide. But Berlin and Paris are still likely to withhold support for tougher steps sought by some European allies, such as halting the huge Nord Stream II gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'